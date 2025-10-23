Geomega Announces Annual Meeting Results, Corporate Rebranding, And Grants Equity Awards

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Geomega Resources Inc. (TSXV: GMA) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the approval by the shareholders of all the resolutions set out at the annual special meeting of shareholders held on October 22, 2025, (the "AGM") the unveiling of a new corporate brand identity, and the grant of certain equity-based awards under its omnibus incentive plan.

Annual Meeting Results

All resolutions presented at the AGM were approved by the shareholders. These resolutions included the appointment of directors and auditors, as well as the renewal of the Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Mr. Kiril Mugerman, Mr. Kosta Kostic, Mr. Matthew Silvestro, Mr. Nicholas Nickoletopoulos, and Ms. Geneviève Ayotte were elected to the Board of Directors (the "Board").

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation.

Following the AGM, the Board confirmed the following appointments:



Ms. Ayotte as Chair of the Audit Committee, joined by Mr. Nickoletopoulos and Mr. Silvestro; Mr. Silvestro as Chair of the Governance Committee, joined by Mr. Nickoletopoulos and Mr. Kostic.

The Board also reappointed Mr. Kiril Mugerman as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Pouya Hajiani as Chief Technology Officer, and Mr. Mathieu Bourdeau as Chief Financial Officer.

Corporate Rebranding - A New Phase for Geomega

In conjunction with the AGM, Geomega is proud to unveil its new corporate logo and website, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the Company's evolution towards becoming a revenue-generating, commercial-stage cleantech enterprise.

The rebrand embodies Geomega's transformation - from pioneering research in rare-earth extraction to the commercialization of innovative recycling and metallurgical technologies. The new visual identity, centered around a dynamic green circular motif, represents both renewal and circularity, echoing the Company's mission to close the loop in critical-metal recovery. The integrated arrow design symbolizes progress, precision, and sustainability, core values that have guided Geomega since its inception.

This new identity arrives as Geomega completes its first technology licensing transaction (see press release of October 8, 2025 ), a milestone that validates years of R&D and signals the start of a new growth cycle focused on scaling partnerships, generating royalties, and deploying its proprietary technologies globally.

"Our new brand is more than a design - it's a declaration of who we've become," said Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Geomega. "It reflects our evolution into a commercial organization that delivers real-world impact through clean technology. The green circle is the essence of what we do - giving new life to critical metals while reducing waste and emissions."

The refreshed logo and modernized website showcase a simplified, forward-looking identity that aligns with Geomega's environmental mission and technological leadership. Visitors can discover the new brand and visual experience at .

Granting of Equity Incentives

The Board has granted annual equity-based incentives to its employees, directors, officers and consultants under the Corporation's Omnibus Incentive Plan. The following awards were granted:



Stock Options ("Options"): a total of 1,675,000 Options were issued to employees and consultants at an exercise price of $0.335 and expiring after five years. The Options vest over three years in increments of 25% in the first two years and 50% in the last year.

Deferred Share Units ("DSUs"): a total of 326,000 DSUs were issued to members of the Board of Directors, vesting one year after the grant date. Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs"): a total of 300,000 RSUs were issued to executive officers of the Corporation. The RSUs vest over two years in equal installments and may be settled after three years.

About Geomega ( )

Geomega develops innovative technologies for extraction and separation of rare earth elements and other critical metals essential for a sustainable future. Geomega works with various feed streams to apply its technologies to waste valorization. This includes NdFeB magnet recycling, bauxite residue and sulphide tailings processing. Geomega's strategy revolves around gradually de-risking its innovative technology and delivering cashflow and return value to shareholders while working directly with the main players in their respective industries.

As its technologies are demonstrated on larger scales, Geomega is committed to work with major partners to help extract value from mining feeds, tailings and other industrial residues which contain rare earths and other critical metals. Irrespective of the metal or the source, Geomega adopts a consistent approach to reduce the environmental impact and to contribute to lowering greenhouse gases emissions through recycling the major reagents in the process.

Geomega also owns the Montviel rare earth carbonatite deposit, the largest 43-101 bastnaesite resource estimate in North America and holds over 16.8M shares of Kintavar Exploration Inc. (KTR.V), a mineral exploration company that is exploring for copper and gold projects in Quebec, Canada.