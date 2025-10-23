Izotropic CEO Interview: Izoview Differentiators, Regulatory Plans, And Outlook

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia, and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) -("", or the ""), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces the release of a new video interview with the Company's CEO in partnership with Departures Capital.

The interview delves into the Company's story and near-term execution plan around its flagship device, IzoView, a dedicated breast CT platform. In the discussion, CEO Bob Thast shares the founding vision and leadership context, then unpacks IzoView's features while explaining the science, patient implications, and how it differentiates in the breast-imaging market. He outlines planned use of proceeds over the next 12-18 months, including three devices and capital for a forthcoming U.S. FDA clinical study, one partner device in the U.K. while initiating CE-mark activities, and two additional devices for markets that accept the CE-mark-focused on building data to accelerate regulatory pathways and time-to-market. Thast also discusses Izotropic's exclusive CADx patent for breast CT, and future recurring revenues beyond device sales, while candidly addressing key regulatory, clinical, and market risks into 2026 and mitigation strategies. Watch the full interview here to learn more: .

About Izotropic:

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its corporate website at izocorp, its educational website at breastct, and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.

