Venhub Named Startup Of The Year At 2025 RTIH Awards, Earning Global Recognition For Autonomous Retail Innovation

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - VenHub Global, Inc. ("VenHub" or the "Company"), a leader in unattended retail, announced today it was named at the 2025 Retail Technology Innovation Hub (RTIH) Awards in London. The Company was also recognized as a finalist in two additional categories:

"We're honored to be recognized as 'Startup of the Year' by RTIH," said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder & CEO of VenHub. "This award reflects the commitment and innovation of the entire VenHub team as well as the continued belief in our mission from all our partners and supporters. VenHub's Smart Stores are demonstrating what is possible for retail operators and their customers as we are introducing a retail solution that meets people where they are - with speed, accuracy, and purpose."

Ohanessian continued, "We also congratulate all the other RTIH award nominees and winners. Innovation does not happen in isolation. It happens when people across the world pursue bold ideas and deliver real results. We are proud to be part of this community."

VenHub Smart Stores combine robotics, automation, and a mobile-first technology to create a seamless, unattended shopping experience. Each store is designed to operate around the clock, offering instant access to a broad range of products while maintaining secure, managed operations. Transactions are completed with speed, precision, and full contactless convenience. From snacks and travel essentials to late-night necessities, the store is ready every hour of the day.

For VenHub, the "Startup of the Year" award highlights a milestone year for the Company which includes the pending Smart Store launch at Los Angeles Union Station, as well as already launched stores at LAX/Metro Transit Center and in North Hollywood, Glendale, and at the Hollywood Bowl. These deployments reflect the Company's broader mission to redefine access and availability for modern consumers.

L-R: Tom Hill of Zyntrix, Shahan Ohanessian of VenHub, Matt Findel Hawkins of Zyntrix, Yatin Garg of Amazon, and Tiff Stephenson (RTIH awards host).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit:

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. ("VenHub" or the "Company"), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company's objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.