OSN+ brings HBO’s terrifying IT: Welcome to Derry, the prequel to Stephen King’s iconic movie franchise to the MENA region
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 23 October 2025: OSN+, the exclusive home of HBO in the Middle East and North Africa, is set to send chills down spines this Halloween season with with IT: Welcome to Derry, the highly anticipated prequel to It and It Chapter Two, premiering Monday, 27th October.
Ahead of the series launch, OSN+ unveiled a mysterious teaser video that’s already sparking intrigue across the region featuring the iconic red balloon drifting through familiar streets, hinting at Pennywise’s return. Regional creators Zainab and Abdo were among the first to encounter the balloon, following it until the shadows revealed a chilling surprise. The eerie moment teases what’s to come in IT: Welcome to Derry, as audiences prepare to float once again when fear prepares to unfold on OSN+.
Set decades before the events of the first IT movie, this gripping new series takes viewers back to where the nightmare began: the small town of Derry. Beneath its quiet streets lies a darkness that feeds on fear. IT: Welcome to Derry blends coming-of-age drama with the classic supernatural horror, offering a deeper, and more horrifying look into one of Stephen King’s most haunting and popular universes.
As Derry’s dark history unfolds, the story reveals how a town’s deepest fears grew into something far more powerful, a terror that feeds on memory, thrives in silence, and takes shape in the form of the monstrous Pennywise.
Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, the series is brought to life by acclaimed filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the duo behind the iconic modern IT films, and features a standout cast led by Bill Skarsgård reprising his iconic role as Pennywise alongside Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, and Chris Chalk.
As the exclusive home of HBO in the region, OSN+ continues to bring audiences the best global entertainment, from world-class drama and comedy to stories that feel a little More You. Through its exclusive partnership with HBO and an ever-growing slate of world-class, award-winning content, OSN+ continues to bring stories people love, the kind that keep audiences across the region talking, sharing, and coming back for more.
The series is set to air on OSN+, with episodes releasing weekly on the platform for all to enjoy starting from Monday 27th October.
OSN+ has already released the official trailer, hinting at what’s to come in this thrilling new series, viewers can find the video here.
Looking for a chilling experience that’s More You? Subscribe to OSN+ here.
