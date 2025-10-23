403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah appoints Ahmed Kamha as Director of Sales & Marketing
(MENAFN- PRCO) Sharjah, UAE – October 2025: The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, part of Chedi Hospitality’s distinguished portfolio of heritage properties, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ahmed Kamha as Director of Sales & Marketing.
With close to two decades of experience in the luxury hospitality industry across the UAE and wider GCC, Ahmed brings extensive expertise in strategic sales, market development, and brand positioning. In his new role, he will oversee the resort’s commercial strategy, driving key initiatives to elevate The Chedi Al Bait’s presence as Sharjah’s most exceptional cultural retreat.
Before joining The Chedi Al Bait, Ahmed held senior roles with leading international hotel groups including Marriott Hotels, Jumeirah Hotels, Oberoi Hotels, and Hilton Hotels, where he was instrumental in driving revenue growth and strengthening brand positioning across diverse markets.
Commenting on his appointment, Ahmed shared:
“It is an honour to join The Chedi Al Bait, a property that embodies the spirit of Sharjah’s heritage and Chedi Hospitality’s art of understated luxury. I look forward to contributing to the resort’s continued success and welcoming travellers to discover the timeless charm and serenity that define The Chedi experience.”
Nestled within the Heart of Sharjah, the emirate’s most ambitious historical preservation project, The Chedi Al Bait is a 65-key luxury resort created from a collection of meticulously restored heritage homes. Blending Emirati craftsmanship with contemporary design, it offers a serene sanctuary where tradition and modern elegance coexist in harmony. Each of its seven heritage houses reflects a chapter of Sharjah’s rich history, inviting guests to experience authentic local culture through refined hospitality and thoughtful design.
Under the expert guidance of Chedi Hospitality, The Chedi Al Bait continues to stand as a landmark of timeless elegance and cultural richness in the heart of Sharjah. The resort remains dedicated to preserving the emirate’s heritage while offering guests an unparalleled experience of contemporary comfort and authenticity, reaffirming its position as one of the UAE’s most distinguished heritage destinations.
With close to two decades of experience in the luxury hospitality industry across the UAE and wider GCC, Ahmed brings extensive expertise in strategic sales, market development, and brand positioning. In his new role, he will oversee the resort’s commercial strategy, driving key initiatives to elevate The Chedi Al Bait’s presence as Sharjah’s most exceptional cultural retreat.
Before joining The Chedi Al Bait, Ahmed held senior roles with leading international hotel groups including Marriott Hotels, Jumeirah Hotels, Oberoi Hotels, and Hilton Hotels, where he was instrumental in driving revenue growth and strengthening brand positioning across diverse markets.
Commenting on his appointment, Ahmed shared:
“It is an honour to join The Chedi Al Bait, a property that embodies the spirit of Sharjah’s heritage and Chedi Hospitality’s art of understated luxury. I look forward to contributing to the resort’s continued success and welcoming travellers to discover the timeless charm and serenity that define The Chedi experience.”
Nestled within the Heart of Sharjah, the emirate’s most ambitious historical preservation project, The Chedi Al Bait is a 65-key luxury resort created from a collection of meticulously restored heritage homes. Blending Emirati craftsmanship with contemporary design, it offers a serene sanctuary where tradition and modern elegance coexist in harmony. Each of its seven heritage houses reflects a chapter of Sharjah’s rich history, inviting guests to experience authentic local culture through refined hospitality and thoughtful design.
Under the expert guidance of Chedi Hospitality, The Chedi Al Bait continues to stand as a landmark of timeless elegance and cultural richness in the heart of Sharjah. The resort remains dedicated to preserving the emirate’s heritage while offering guests an unparalleled experience of contemporary comfort and authenticity, reaffirming its position as one of the UAE’s most distinguished heritage destinations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment