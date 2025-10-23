Bodies Of 1,000 Soldiers Returned To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported this on Facebook.

"Today, repatriation activities took place. Ukraine has received 1,000 bodies that, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen. In the near future, law enforcement investigators together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will carry out all necessary examinations and the identification of the repatriated bodies," the statement said.

The Coordination Headquarters noted that the repatriation was carried out as a result of joint work by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center at the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other structures within Ukraine's security and defense sector.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

"Special thanks go to the personnel of the Central Office of the Civil-Military Cooperation Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Center for Civil-Military Cooperation of the Armed Forces, which carries out the transportation of the repatriated bodies to designated state specialized institutions and organizes their handover to law enforcement bodies under the Ministry of Internal Affairs and to forensic institutions under the Ministry of Health," the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, emphasized that work on continuing the exchange process is ongoing and results will follow.

Photo: Coordination Headquarters