Defense College Concludes Leadership Training In Cooperation With NESA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra) -- The Royal Jordanian National Defense College (RJNDC) on Thursday concluded a training course, themed: "Strategy and Senior Leadership," held in cooperation with the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies (NESA), for participants in the 23rd National Defense Course.In his remarks, the RJNDC's commandant emphasized the importance of co-holding such courses with international institutions like NESA, given their role in enhancing participants' skills, fostering joint cooperation, promoting strategic dialogue, and deepening mutual understanding in the region, thereby contributing to the development of strategic capabilities and leadership competencies.The course aimed to aquaint participants with the fundamentals of strategic leadership and decision-making, as well as the philosophy of professional strategic thinking and learning.On other goals, it focused on understanding shifts in warfare methods and tools, strategic and operational adaptation, and risk analysis associated with strategic decisions, while presenting realistic regional scenarios to reinforce theoretical frameworks.The NESA conducts numerous educational programs in cooperation with both civilian and military academic institutions.