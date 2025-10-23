403
Snap Inc. Research Reveals Qataris are amongst the most digitally-engaged in the GCC
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Doha, Qatar, 23 October 2025: New research from Snap Inc., and GWI, has revealed that Qataris are among the most digitally engaged and forward-thinking audiences in the Middle East. The findings from “Getting to know Snapchatters in Qatar” highlight that more than 50% create content or interact with branded posts monthly, which makes them 33% more likely to click on sponsored content and 47% more likely to swipe up on Stories compared to the regional average.
At a time when cultural relevance and audience impact are paramount for brand engagement, the research showcases how Snapchatters in Qatar are setting new trends across content, commerce and community. Distinct usage habits among Snapchatters in Qatar highlight the individuality of this audience:
• Snapchatters are 25% more likely to belong to high-income groups compared to users in other GCC markets, representing an affluent audience for premium brands.
• In comparison to non-Snapchatters, they are 70% more likely to donate to charity each month, They are also 14% more likely to gift electronics, and 2.1x as likely to gift hampers - reflecting a community that values connection and generosity both on and off the platform.
• Nearly 70% engage with health, fitness, and beauty content, and they are 80% more likely to describe themselves as fashion-conscious.
• Over 40% also express enthusiasm for exploring local cultural experiences, including touring museums, enjoying traditional cuisine or and visiting heritage sites - blending cultural curiosity and personal expression.
• Snapchatters are 316% more likely to be Qatari nationals, making the platform a key channel to reach young, affluent, and local audiences.
• They are also 38% more likely than non-users to be Gen Z, and in Qatar, are 16% more likely than users in GCC to be millennials.
"The findings from our research with GWI underscores Snapchat’s unparalleled ability to reach Qatar’s most engaged and culturally connected digital consumers - predominantly Gen Z and affluent locals - who are shaping new standards for creativity, cultural relevance, and online engagement across the GCC.,” said Dina Al Sabbagh, Group Manager, Global Research and Insights at Snap Inc. "Whether brands are looking to tell their story, drive conversions, or tap into the cultural heartbeat of the nation, Snapchat’s insights and tools offer the perfect vehicle to build meaningful, impactful connections with their audience.”
Supported by its advanced AR tools and creator-driven ecosystem, Snapchat empowers brands, creators, and developers across the region to make meaningful connections with the right audiences. These insights underscore Snapchat’s position as the go-to space for full-funnel marketing in Qatar, reaffirming the platform’s role in connecting brands to Qatar’s most engaged and influential digital consumers, who are not just consuming content but actively shaping the conversations around it.
