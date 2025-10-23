Energy Minister Calls On Gas Producing Countries To Oppose Trade Barriers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi headed Qatar's delegation to the 27thMinisterial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which was held in Doha today, October 23, 2025.

Addressing the meeting, His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to cooperate with members states“to promote natural gas as a primary vehicle to achieve access to cleaner energy.”

His Excellency the Minister of State for Energy Affairs said:“We must be clear in our opposition to trade barriers and discriminatory measures that disadvantage energy products, especially natural gas.”

Concluding his remarks, the Minister affirmed that“despite geopolitical tensions and faltering climate policies, the outlook for natural gas - and particularly LNG - is positive is driven by economic growth in Asia, a growing desire for cleaner and more economic sources of energy, and booming power demand from data centers and artificial intelligence.”

The ministerial meeting tackled a number of issues of importance to the mission of the Forum particularly with regards to the role of natural gas in the ongoing energy transition.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum is a gathering of the world's leading gas exporting countries. It aims to build a mechanism for a more meaningful dialogue between gas producers and consumers to ensure stability and security of supply and demand in global natural gas markets.