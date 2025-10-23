Over 80 Pc Women Believe More Female Tech Leaders Can Improve Workplace Culture: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct (IANS) More than 80 per cent of women believe more female leaders can improve workplace culture in the technology sector, according to a report on Thursday.

The Women in Tech Report by Acronis, a cybersecurity and data protection company, uncovered gender gap perceptions in career development and leadership opportunities.

It showed striking differences in how men and women perceive career opportunities, workplace challenges, and barriers to advancement in the technology sector.

The report showed that 82 per cent of women believe increasing female leadership would positively impact workplace culture. However, only 74 per cent of men agree with it.

The 2025 survey highlights a consistent perception gap between men and women on the state of career opportunities in technology.

While men generally view the industry as more equitable, women report significant barriers tied to bias, work-life balance, and leadership opportunities.

Only 60 per cent of women believed men and women have equal access to career development and growth, compared to 75 per cent of men. Over 60 per cent of women said work-life balance challenges significantly impact career progression for women, while only 49 per cent of men agree.

More than 40 per cent of women cited bias and stereotypes as the main barrier for females starting cybersecurity careers, compared to 33 per cent of men.

“Our new survey findings shine a spotlight on just how differently men and women experience working in the tech industry,” said Alona Geckler, SVP Business Operations and Chief of Staff at Acronis.

“Closing the gender gap requires more than good intentions. Organisations must recognise these disparities and design programs that expand leadership opportunities, confront bias head-on, and create environments where work-life balance doesn't present any barriers that may potentially derail women's careers,” Geckler added.

The report is based on a global survey of more than 650 IT professionals across eight countries -- the US, UK, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Italy, Singapore, and Japan.