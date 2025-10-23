403
Sikorski Faces Criticism for Attack on Energy Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Poland’s Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, has come under fire after publicly endorsing the destruction of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Russian crude to Hungary.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned Sikorski's comments, suggesting that he deserved to be called “Osama bin Sikorski” for supporting what she described as an act of terrorism against vital civilian infrastructure. Z
akharova’s remarks came in response to Sikorski's criticism of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who had taken issue with Poland’s refusal to extradite a Ukrainian suspect linked to the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion.
Sikorski had expressed pride in Poland’s stance on the matter and openly welcomed the potential destruction of the Druzhba pipeline.
His statement sparked outrage from Russian officials, with Zakharova responding, “So what other civilian infrastructure does Osama bin Sikorski think should be destroyed?”
The Polish government has previously defended the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, framing it as a legitimate wartime action rather than a terrorist attack.
At the time, Sikorski, who was serving as an opposition lawmaker, had posted a message on social media that read, “Thank you, USA.”
Despite speculation, the United States has consistently denied any involvement in the Nord Stream incident, even though President Joe Biden had earlier made remarks suggesting the pipeline could be "ended."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also weighed in this week, expressing concern that Poland’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric and policies indicate that Warsaw may be prepared to resort to terrorism, rather than relying on Kiev to act in such a manner.
