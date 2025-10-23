New York City, NY, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital finance is structurally revalued due to the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and synchronized volatility of Bitcoin and traditional assets. The next-generation blockchain company FLAMGP is leading the way in real value creation through blockchain with its core strategy revolving around digital asset custody and Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization.

Market Shift: From Price Speculation to Asset Anchoring

The financial markets in 2025 seemed to have gone through a tumultuous cycle of the last ten years. Ripple (XRP) and Bitcoin (BTC have been very volatile, while gold and U.S. Treasury bonds have failed to live up to their traditional safe-haven roles. This situation makes investors stop betting on prices and instead ask the question:“What real value is backing my investment?”

The answer of FLAMGP to this is very simple: by employing blockchain to record verified economic activities in the chain, investment returns become linked to real-world production rather than speculative flows. The company's tokenization framework is already covering such areas as clean energy, digital infrastructure, and medium- and long-term financing.

Technology and Trust: AI-Driven Asset Selection Mechanism

FLAMGP merges an AI analytical engine with blockchain smart contracts to establish a layer of automated investment decisions. The system of the company independently evaluates assets that generate stable, long-term cash flows using real-time audit data and performance metrics.

Investors are allowed to use common stablecoins like USDT and USDC while all fund inflows and outflows, yields, and dividend distributions remain transparent and on-chain.

The AI model of the platform continuously adjusts the fund's risk-return ratio and changes the asset weights from time to time depending on the macroeconomic situation.

Such an 'algorithmic trust' structure as this one allows the investors to get the standard of security of an institution and also corroborated data, all without the need for centralized custodians.

Three Core Strengths: Efficient, Intuitive, Trustworthy

FLAMGP employs an AI-powered dynamic allocation methodology to examine a project's performance, and the market risk instantaneously and hence accomplish the best risk-return ratio.

The platform is for everyone to use - no blockchain knowledge is necessary. One can register and invest in a matter of minutes.

Every action and profit-sharing process is done via audited smart contracts, and all the data is entirely open, verifiable, and traceable.

Global Outlook: The Growth Curve of the RWA Market

FLAMGP's internal research report shows that the total value of off-chain Real World Assets (RWA) will likely go beyond $16 trillion by 2030 – which is equal to a fifth of the present global equity market capitalization.

This is a signal that the worldwide financial system is slowly but surely coming to an era when 'digital certificates' will take the place of traditional asset custody thus changing the investment infrastructure of institutions.

FLAMGP is already the platform for millions of users worldwide, with more than 60% of them coming from North America and Europe. It is pointed out by the analysts that the fast expansion of the platform is a reflection of institutional capital's quest for new 'high-trust digital vehicles.'

About FLAMGP

Founded: 2020

Headquarters: Denver, Colorado, USA

Mission: FLAMGP leverages the power of AI and blockchain to connect global investors with stable, transparent, and yield-generating opportunities based on real-world assets.

