Companies Are Turning To Outsourced ISO 27001 Internal Audits Edge Consulting Group Specializes In This Service

MENAFN - GetNews) IT Security and Compliance professional Kirk Elmore (CISA, CIA) has announced the expansion of Edge Consulting Group into IT security and compliance advisory services, helping organizations strengthen their governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) programs. The firm specializes in ISO 27001 and SOC 2 readiness, vendor-risk management, internal-audit support, and fractional GRC services available on either a project or retained basis.

ISO 27001 Clause 9.2 requires organizations to conduct internal audits at planned intervals to evaluate the effectiveness of the information security management system. Many organizations struggle to meet this obligation due to limited internal audit expertise, lack of qualified resources, or conflicts of interest. Edge Consulting Group provides outsourced ISO 27001 internal audit engagements to address this requirement while preserving audit independence and reducing staffing cost.

Edge Consulting Group has led ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance efforts, including acting as a liaison with external auditors and supporting full preparation through successful certification. With more than two decades of experience in internal audit, IT controls, and security governance, Elmore has helped organizations simplify the path to audit readiness while improving operational efficiency.

Edge Consulting Group offers readiness assessments, internal audits, control-framework design, vendor-risk programs, and policy development aligned with leading standards. The firm also delivers fractional GRC services and ongoing compliance support for organizations that do not maintain full-time audit or risk staffing.

Companies interested in ISO 27001 internal audit outsourcing or compliance advisory support can contact...p.

About the Founder

Kirk Bradley Elmore is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) with over 20 years of experience guiding organizations through audit and certification processes.