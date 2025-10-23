Pharvaris To Present Clinical Data At The ACAAI 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting
Details of the presentations are as follows:
ACAAI 2025, Orlando, Florida, November 6-10, 2025.
Oral Presentations
- Title: Clinical Validation of a Kinin Biomarker Assay to Characterize Bradykinin-Mediated Angioedema
Presenter: Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.
Format: Oral Presentation
Date, time: Saturday, November 8, 4:43 p.m. ET
- Title: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension
Presenter: Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.
Format: Oral Presentation
Date, time: Saturday, November 8, 4:53 p.m. ET
Poster Presentations
- Title: Long-Term Prophylactic Treatment with Oral Deucrictibant Improved Disease Control and Health-Related Quality of Life in Hereditary Angioedema: CHAPTER-1
Presenter: Michael E. Manning, M.D.
Format: Poster Presentation
Date, time: Friday, November 7, 2:35 p.m. ET
- Title: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: RAPIDe-2 Results
Presenter: John Anderson, M.D.
Format: Poster Presentation
Date, time: Friday, November 7, 2:35 p.m. ET
- Title: Deucrictibant vs. Standard of Care in Hereditary Angioedema: A Propensity Score-Matched Analysis
Presenter: Mark D. Scarupa, M.D.
Format: Poster Presentation
Date, time: Friday, November 7, 4:35 p.m. ET
- Title: Durability of Response to Single Dose Oral Deucrictibant for On-Demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks
Presenter: Joshua S. Jacobs, M.D.
Format: Poster Presentation
Date, time: Friday, November 7, 5:05 p.m. ET
- Title: Outcomes of Deucrictibant-Treated Upper Airway and Laryngeal Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: RAPIDe-2 Part A Results
Presenter: John Anderson, M.D.
Format: Poster Presentation
Date, time: Friday, November 7, 5:20 p.m. ET
- Title: Sustained Therapeutic Exposure with Once-Daily Oral Deucrictibant Extended-Release Tablet for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks
Presenter: Zhi-Yi Zhang, Ph.D.
Format: Poster Presentation
Date, time: Friday, November 7, 5:35 p.m. ET
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to potentially address all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris intends to provide injectable-like efficacyTM and placebo-like tolerability with the convenience of oral therapies to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) and a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks (RAPIDe-3). For more information, visit .
