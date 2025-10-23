Who Is Venu Srinivasan? TVS Chief Becomes Tata Trusts Lifetime Trustee

Venu Srinivasan has been appointed a lifetime trustee of Tata Trusts. This decision follows internal discussions within the organization. Let's find out more about who he is in this article.

Auto industry veteran Venu Srinivasan has been appointed a lifetime trustee of Tata Trusts. His term was set to end in 2025, but he was reappointed this week following internal discussions.

Venu Srinivasan is a prominent leader in India's two-wheeler industry and Chairman Emeritus of the TVS Group, which holds more than 17% of the domestic market.

TVS's revenue is expected to climb further in Q3. Valued at around Rs 1.75 lakh crore, the company's growth reflects Srinivasan's strong leadership. With his term nearing its end, discussions around his reappointment sparked considerable debate.

Tata Trusts holds a 66% stake in Tata Sons. On October 17, 2024, it was clarified that trustees are reappointed when their terms end, as all trustees are lifetime appointees. However, trusteeship is reviewed once they reach the age of 75.