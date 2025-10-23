Gentherm Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results
July 24, 2025
October 23, 2025
|Product Revenues
|$1.43B – $1.5B
|$1.47B – $1.49B
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin Rate
|11.7% – 12.5%
|11.9% – 12.3%
|Full-year Adjusted Effective Tax Rate
|26% – 29%
|No change
|Capital Expenditures
|$55M – $65M
|$45M – $55M
1Guidance based on tariffs currently in effect as of today, our current forecast of customer orders and expectations of near-term conditions, flat to slightly increasing light vehicle production in our relevant markets for full year 2025 versus 2024, and a EUR to USD exchange rate of $1.13/Euro.
The Company provides various non-GAAP financial measures in this release. See“Use of Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional information, including definitions, usefulness for investors and limitations, as well as reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCITM), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to .
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein and are based on management's reasonable expectations and beliefs. In making these statements we rely on assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, third party information and projections from sources that management believes to be reputable, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to:
- macroeconomic, geopolitical and similar global factors in the cyclical Automotive industry; the impact of, and our ability to mitigate the effects of, global economic and trade policies, including increases in duties, tariffs and taxation on the import or export of our products related to U.S. trade disputes; increasing U.S. and global competition, including with non-traditional entrants; our ability to effectively manage new product launches and research and development, and the market acceptance of such products and technologies; the evolution and challenges of the automotive industry towards electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles and mobility on demand services, and related consumer behaviors and preferences; our ability to convert automotive new business awards into product revenues; the constraints in the supply chain environment, and inflationary and other cost pressures; the production levels of our major customers and OEMs in our relevant markets and sudden fluctuations in such production levels; our business in China, which is subject to unique operational, competitive, geopolitical, regulatory and economic risks; the impact of our global operations, including our global supply chain, operations within Ukraine, and foreign currency and exchange risk; our product quality and safety and impact of product safety recalls and alleged defects in products; our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and wage inflation; a tightening labor market, labor shortages or work stoppages impacting us, our customers or our suppliers, such as recent labor strikes among certain OEMs and suppliers; our achievement of product cost reductions to offset customer-imposed price reductions or other pricing pressures; our ability to execute efforts to optimize our global supply chain and manufacturing footprint, including opening new facilities and transferring production; our ability to source, consummate, integrate and achieve planned benefits of strategic acquisitions, investments and, as applicable, exits; any security breaches and other disruptions to our information technology networks and systems, as well as privacy, data security and data protection risks, including risks associated with use of artificial intelligence capabilities in our business operations; any loss or insolvency of our key customers and OEMs, or key suppliers; our ability to project future sales volume based on third-party information, based on which we manage our business; the protection of our intellectual property in certain jurisdictions; our compliance with global anti-corruption laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings and claims involving us or one of our major customers; the extensive regulation of our patient temperature management business; risks associated with our manufacturing processes; the effects of climate change and catastrophic events, as well as regulatory and stakeholder-imposed requirements to address climate change and other sustainability issues; our product quality and safety; our borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility, as well as the ability to access the capital markets, to support our planned growth; and our indebtedness and compliance with our debt covenants.
The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including“Risk Factors,” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, with reasonable frequency, we have entered into business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions. Such forward-looking statements do not include the potential impact of any such transactions that may be completed after the date hereof, each of which may present material risks to the Company's future business and financial results. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time.
Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its strategies or expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results reported in accordance with GAAP throughout this release, the Company has provided here or elsewhere information regarding: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”); Adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted earnings per share (“Adjusted earnings per share” or“Adjusted EPS”); free cash flow; net capital expenditures (“net CAPEX”); Net Debt; liquidity; net leverage ratio (“net leverage”); revenue, segment revenue and product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses; and adjusted operating expenses, each a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, deferred financing cost amortization, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by product revenues. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as earnings adjusted by restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net cash from operating activities less Purchases of property and equipment. The Company defines net CAPEX as Purchases of property and equipment less Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. The Company defines Net Debt as the principal amount of all Consolidated Funded Indebtedness (as defined in the Credit Agreement) less cash and cash equivalents. The Company defines liquidity as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and availability under the Company's revolving line of credit. The Company defines net leverage as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters. The Company defines revenue, segment revenue or product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses as such revenue, excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange on revenue by translating actual revenue using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excluding the other items specified. The Company defines adjusted operating expenses as operating expenses excluding related non-cash stock based compensation, restructuring expenses, net, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations.
The Company's reconciliations are included in this release or can be found in the supplemental materials on the Company's website.
In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, net leverage and liquidity as supplemental measures of its liquidity and the other non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Management provides such non-GAAP financial measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors in properly assessing the Company's performance on a period-over-period basis by excluding matters not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating or liquidity results and therefore enhance the comparability of the Company's results and provide additional information for analyzing trends in the business. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur revenues, expenses, and cash and non-cash obligations that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There also can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material. Other companies in our industry may define and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do and those calculations may not be comparable to our metrics. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, revenue or other consolidated income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release and other public communications may include estimates of future Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS. The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to taxes and non-recurring items, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Product revenues
|$
|386,870
|$
|371,512
|$
|1,115,814
|$
|1,103,210
|Cost of sales
|291,722
|276,639
|844,439
|822,883
|Gross margin
|95,148
|94,873
|271,375
|280,327
|Operating expenses:
|Net research and development expenses
|24,429
|23,013
|71,203
|67,619
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|42,875
|36,861
|122,440
|116,992
|Restructuring expenses, net
|3,986
|2,662
|10,608
|12,342
|Loss on sale of land and building, net
|-
|-
|2,196
|-
|Total operating expenses
|71,290
|62,536
|206,447
|196,953
|Operating income
|23,858
|32,337
|64,928
|83,374
|Interest expense, net
|(3,313
|)
|(4,710
|)
|(10,911
|)
|(11,956
|)
|Foreign currency gain (loss)
|339
|(8,480
|)
|(27,391
|)
|(6,213
|)
|Other income (loss)
|-
|263
|(1,124
|)
|952
|Earnings before income tax
|20,884
|19,410
|25,502
|66,157
|Income tax expense
|5,935
|3,445
|10,204
|16,531
|Net income
|$
|14,949
|$
|15,965
|$
|15,298
|$
|49,626
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.50
|$
|1.58
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.50
|$
|1.57
|Weighted average number of shares – basic
|30,480
|31,187
|30,619
|31,421
|Weighted average number of shares – diluted
|30,748
|31,365
|30,802
|31,605
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND RECONCILIATION OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024 (a)
|% Change
|2025
|2024 (a)
|% Change
|Climate Control Seats
|$
|201,275
|$
|189,898
|6.0
|%
|$
|592,448
|$
|581,713
|1.8
|%
|Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions
|55,799
|48,970
|13.9
|%
|153,642
|133,090
|15.4
|%
|Climate Control Interiors
|52,638
|49,283
|6.8
|%
|147,564
|140,712
|4.9
|%
|Climate and Comfort Electronics
|8,599
|4,883
|76.1
|%
|22,220
|13,266
|67.5
|%
|Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions
|318,311
|293,034
|8.6
|%
|915,874
|868,781
|5.4
|%
|Valve Systems
|24,487
|26,082
|(6.1
|)%
|72,803
|81,974
|(11.2
|)%
|Other Automotive
|31,413
|39,688
|(20.9
|)%
|91,260
|116,689
|(21.8
|)%
|Subtotal Automotive segment
|374,211
|358,804
|4.3
|%
|1,079,937
|1,067,444
|1.2
|%
|Medical segment
|12,659
|12,708
|(0.4
|)%
|35,877
|35,766
|0.3
|%
|Total Company
|$
|386,870
|$
|371,512
|4.1
|%
|$
|1,115,814
|$
|1,103,210
|1.1
|%
|Foreign currency translation impact(b)
|6,615
|-
|6,708
|-
|Total Company, excluding foreign currency translation impact
|$
|380,255
|$
|371,512
|2.4
|%
|$
|1,109,106
|$
|1,103,210
|0.5
|%
| (a) Prior period product categories have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. See "Revenue by Product Category Historical Recast" table below for additional information.
| (b) Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $6,462 and $153 respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions were $4,684 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $6,506 and $202 respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions were $4,329 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|14,949
|$
|15,965
|$
|15,298
|$
|49,626
|Add back:
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,274
|12,351
|39,120
|38,742
|Income tax expense
|5,935
|3,445
|10,204
|16,531
|Interest expense, net
|3,313
|4,710
|10,911
|11,956
|Adjustments:
|Non-cash stock based compensation
|3,980
|2,927
|10,569
|10,334
|Restructuring expenses, net
|3,986
|2,662
|10,608
|12,342
|Unrealized currency loss
|1,865
|8,604
|30,349
|6,251
|Leadership transition expenses
|777
|-
|2,935
|-
|Loss on sale of land and building, net
|-
|-
|2,196
|-
|Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit
|-
|(2,679
|)
|-
|(4,451
|)
|Other(a)
|928
|118
|2,055
|187
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|49,007
|$
|48,103
|$
|134,245
|$
|141,518
|Product revenues
|$
|386,870
|$
|371,512
|$
|1,115,814
|$
|1,103,210
|Net income margin
|3.9
|%
|4.3
|%
|1.4
|%
|4.5
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|12.7
|%
|12.9
|%
|12.0
|%
|12.8
|%
| (a) Includes a $1,294 write-down of an equity investment for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME
AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|14,949
|$
|15,965
|$
|15,298
|$
|49,626
|Amortization of acquisition related intangibles
|1,676
|1,608
|4,873
|4,797
|Restructuring expenses, net
|3,986
|2,662
|10,608
|12,342
|Unrealized currency loss
|1,865
|8,604
|30,349
|6,251
|Leadership transition expenses
|777
|-
|2,935
|-
|Loss on sale of land and building, net
|-
|-
|2,196
|-
|Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit
|-
|(2,679
|)
|-
|(4,451
|)
|Other
|928
|118
|2,055
|187
|Tax effect of above
|(1,582
|)
|(2,695
|)
|(13,422
|)
|(4,546
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|22,599
|$
|23,583
|$
|54,892
|$
|64,206
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|30,480
|31,187
|30,619
|31,421
|Diluted
|30,748
|31,365
|30,802
|31,605
|Earnings per share, as reported:
|Basic
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.50
|$
|1.58
|Diluted
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.50
|$
|1.57
|Adjusted earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.76
|$
|1.79
|$
|2.04
|Diluted
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.75
|$
|1.78
|$
|2.03
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|154,250
|$
|134,134
|Accounts receivable, net
|291,293
|258,112
|Inventory:
|Raw materials
|136,014
|137,511
|Work in process
|35,040
|19,059
|Finished goods
|82,199
|70,786
|Inventory, net
|253,253
|227,356
|Other current assets
|87,096
|64,413
|Total current assets
|785,892
|684,015
|Property and equipment, net
|256,948
|252,970
|Goodwill
|108,730
|99,603
|Other intangible assets, net
|54,291
|57,251
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|58,662
|43,954
|Deferred income tax assets
|78,302
|75,041
|Other non-current assets
|38,510
|34,722
|Total assets
|$
|1,381,335
|$
|1,247,556
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|263,600
|$
|226,815
|Current lease liabilities
|10,181
|7,517
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|109
|137
|Other current liabilities
|126,435
|105,824
|Total current liabilities
|400,325
|340,293
|Long-term debt, less current maturities
|189,000
|220,064
|Non-current lease liabilities
|49,678
|37,052
|Pension benefit obligation
|3,880
|4,017
|Other non-current liabilities
|20,504
|29,183
|Total liabilities
|$
|663,387
|$
|630,609
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common Stock:
|No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized 30,525,148 and 30,788,639 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|3,901
|2,049
|Paid-in capital
|1,590
|4,290
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,358
|(85,193
|)
|Accumulated earnings
|711,099
|695,801
|Total shareholders' equity
|717,948
|616,947
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,381,335
|$
|1,247,556
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|15,298
|$
|49,626
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|39,478
|40,085
|Deferred income taxes
|(12,836
|)
|1,568
|Stock based compensation
|10,573
|10,291
|Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment
|2,671
|(1,702
|)
|Provisions for inventory
|5,234
|502
|Other non-cash items, including unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)
|30,957
|(1,057
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(20,543
|)
|(16,179
|)
|Inventory
|(20,136
|)
|(27,826
|)
|Other assets
|(22,325
|)
|(35,959
|)
|Accounts payable
|33,514
|38,501
|Other liabilities
|25,935
|15,239
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|87,820
|73,089
|Investing Activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(33,378
|)
|(50,354
|)
|Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment
|3,770
|7,537
|Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables
|744
|10,266
|Cost of technology investments
|(915
|)
|(590
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(29,779
|)
|(33,141
|)
|Financing Activities:
|Borrowings on debt
|72,000
|53,000
|Repayments of debt
|(103,112
|)
|(53,520
|)
|Proceeds from the exercise of Common Stock options
|-
|4,650
|Taxes withheld and paid on employees' stock based compensation
|(1,306
|)
|(3,157
|)
|Cash paid for the repurchase of Common Stock
|(10,015
|)
|(41,578
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(42,433
|)
|(40,605
|)
|Foreign currency effect
|4,508
|1,565
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|20,116
|908
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|134,134
|149,673
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|154,250
|$
|150,581
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for taxes
|$
|22,171
|$
|19,470
|Cash paid for interest
|9,835
|10,022
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
OTHER NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total operating expenses
|$
|71,290
|$
|62,536
|$
|206,447
|$
|196,953
|Restructuring expense, net
|(3,986
|)
|(2,662
|)
|(10,608
|)
|(12,342
|)
|Non-cash stock based compensation
|(3,979
|)
|(2,708
|)
|(10,211
|)
|(9,717
|)
|Leadership transition expenses
|(777
|)
|-
|(2,935
|)
|-
|Loss on sale of land and building, net
|-
|-
|(2,196
|)
|-
|Other
|(927
|)
|-
|(927
|)
|(840
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses
|$
|61,621
|$
|57,166
|$
|179,570
|$
|174,054
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|154,250
|$
|150,581
|Revolving line of credit availability
|307,938
|278,000
|Total liquidity
|$
|462,188
|$
|428,581
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY HISTORICAL RECAST
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
| Product categories have been modified, and prior-period amounts have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. Climate Control Seat (CCS®) includes CCS®Heat (previously Seat Heaters), CCS®Vent/CCS®Active Cool (previously CCS) and CCS®Neck Conditioners (previously included in Other Automotive). Climate Control Interiors (CCITM) includes CCITM Steering Wheel Heat and CCITM Interior Heat (previously included in Other Automotive). Other Automotive includes Automotive Cables, Battery Performance Solutions, non-automotive electronics and contract manufacturing electronics (previously classified as Electronics).
The table below shows the prior period amounts on a quarterly basis for the years 2023 and 2024 recast to conform with the current presentation:
|2023
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Full Year
|Climate Control Seats
|$
|193,395
|$
|199,780
|$
|201,221
|$
|203,192
|$
|797,588
|Climate Control Interiors
|42,947
|46,084
|45,398
|43,547
|177,976
|Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions
|38,738
|37,604
|33,260
|35,321
|144,923
|Climate and Comfort Electronics
|3,539
|2,277
|2,842
|4,202
|12,860
|Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions
|278,619
|285,745
|282,721
|286,262
|1,133,347
|Valve Systems
|26,994
|27,692
|27,830
|23,746
|106,262
|Other Automotive
|47,079
|48,096
|44,231
|43,937
|183,343
|Subtotal Automotive segment
|352,692
|361,533
|354,782
|353,945
|1,422,952
|Medical segment
|10,933
|10,790
|11,413
|12,988
|46,124
|Total Company
|$
|363,625
|$
|372,323
|$
|366,195
|$
|366,933
|$
|1,469,076
|2024
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Full Year
|Climate Control Seats
|$
|192,049
|$
|199,766
|$
|189,898
|$
|189,597
|$
|771,310
|Climate Control Interiors
|44,398
|47,031
|49,283
|46,260
|186,972
|Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions
|38,251
|45,869
|48,970
|45,494
|178,584
|Climate and Comfort Electronics
|4,226
|4,157
|4,883
|4,097
|17,363
|Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions
|278,924
|296,823
|293,034
|285,448
|1,154,229
|Valve Systems
|26,625
|29,267
|26,082
|23,082
|105,056
|Other Automotive
|39,089
|37,912
|39,688
|30,304
|146,993
|Subtotal Automotive segment
|344,638
|364,002
|358,804
|338,834
|1,406,278
|Medical segment
|11,377
|11,681
|12,708
|14,080
|49,846
|Total Company
|$
|356,015
|$
|375,683
|$
|371,512
|$
|352,914
|$
|1,456,124
