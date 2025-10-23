Food And Agriculture Organization Of The United Nations (FAO) And West African Governments Celebrate World Food Day 2025

World Food Day (WFD) 2025 was celebrated across all 15 West African countries on Thursday, 16 October, under the theme“Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future.” The event marked the 80th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and highlighted the importance of collective action for sustainable and inclusive food systems.

In Senegal, the celebration took place on the esplanade of Dakar's Regional Express Train (TER) Grand Station, organized by FAO in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock (MASAE). The event brought together government representatives, UN agencies, private sector actors, civil society organizations, academia, grassroots participants, project beneficiaries, and members of the public, all united around a common goal: to promote fairer, more resilient, and environmentally responsible food systems.

In her opening statement, Ms. Bintia Stephen-Tchicaya, acting Subregional Coordinator of FAO for West Africa and Acting FAO Representative in Senegal, underlined the significance of this global commemoration in mobilizing solidarity around the right to food.“Every 16 October, in over 150 countries, millions of people come together around a universal cause: the right of every human being to adequate, safe, sustainable, and accessible food. This day reminds us that food is not a privilege – it is a fundamental human right,” she said.

Ms. Stephen-Tchicaya pointed out that the current imbalances between hunger, obesity, and food waste reflect a deeper crisis within agrifood systems. She stressed that this year's theme,“Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,” is not just a slogan but“a call for cooperation, collective action, and engagement that transcends borders and generations.” She also commended the historic collaboration between FAO and Senegal, dating back to 1977.“For nearly half a century, FAO has worked hand in hand with the Government of Senegal to build a world free from hunger, by supporting agricultural policies, national institutions, producers, and rural communities,” she emphasized.

Representing the Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Ibrahima Diouck, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock, praised FAO's long-standing support to Senegal in its journey towards food sovereignty.“Food sovereignty is not the responsibility of a single ministry. It is a national project that requires the engagement of all: young people and women, whom we actively encourage to take part in agricultural entrepreneurship and value addition; development partners and donors, whose support is critical to accelerating our agricultural transformation; and every Senegalese citizen, by consuming local products and changing our eating habits,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of the United Nations system, Ms. Aminata Maïga, UN Resident Coordinator in Senegal, reaffirmed the collective commitment of UN agencies alongside the government and development partners.“The United Nations system in Senegal, through FAO, WFP, IFAD, UNDP, UNICEF and others, remains fully committed to working with the government and partners to strengthen local value chains, promote agroecology and farmer innovation, and support young and women entrepreneurs who are reinventing the way we feed the nation,” she said.

She also underscored the importance of promoting local products.“Today we celebrate our local foods – millet, fonio, cowpea, hibiscus, moringa, fish, and tropical fruits. These are not just commodities; they embody our identity, creativity, and resilience,” she affirmed.“Promoting these foods means defending our culture, our health, and our economy. It is also an ecological and patriotic act, because eating local protects our planet and strengthens our food independence. Together, we can transform our food systems and build a sovereign, sustainable, and prosperous future.”

The celebration continued with a public food exhibition and tasting of local dishes made from traditional Senegalese ingredients, showcasing the richness of the nation's culinary heritage and the creativity of women food processors. Commuters on the TER train joined the FAO team in celebrating local products and sampling innovative recipes such as eggplant juice, moringa juice, and fonio-based dishes.

Similar events were held across the subregion, including in Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, and Togo. These activities included exhibitions, workshops, conferences, radio broadcasts, and awareness campaigns on the themes of sustainable food systems, food security, and nutrition.

