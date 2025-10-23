Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bihar Election: Mahagathbandhan Names Tejashwi Yadav CM Face, Mukesh Sahani Dy CM


2025-10-23 06:10:37
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been declared the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan for the upcoming Bihar elections. Mukesh Sahani will be the Deputy CM if the alliance forms the government, as the coalition aims to strengthen its voter base and gain momentum ahead of polls.

MENAFN23102025007385015968ID1110237167

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search