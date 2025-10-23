Bihar Election: Mahagathbandhan Names Tejashwi Yadav CM Face, Mukesh Sahani Dy CM

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been declared the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan for the upcoming Bihar elections. Mukesh Sahani will be the Deputy CM if the alliance forms the government, as the coalition aims to strengthen its voter base and gain momentum ahead of polls.

