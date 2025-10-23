403
Podcast: The 2025 Young Changemakers
(MENAFN- PRovoke) In this inspiring episode of the PRovoke podcast, Maja Pawinska Sims talks to our Young Changemakers for 2025: four amazing young women from underrepresented backgrounds around the world who have been recognised as future leaders of the communications industry in the fourth year of the competition: Liyana Shirin in London, Elsie Merhi in Dubai, Kayla Marrero in Washington DC and Lívia Gammardella in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Before the conversation with the Young Changemakers, we speak to the woman behind the initiative, We. Communications founder and global CEO Melissa Waggener Zorkin.
The Young Changemakers will all be speaking on stage at the PRovoke Global Summit in Chicago on 3-4 November, in what is always a highlight of the programme. Get your tickets here.
