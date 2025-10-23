United States Oatmeal Market Forecast And Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Pepsico, Nestle, Kellogg's, Hain Celestial, Marico, Unilever, Post, And General Mills

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Oatmeal Market Report by Type, Form, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

United States Oatmeal Market is anticipated to grow from US$ 1.82 billion in 2024 to US$ 2.83 billion in 2033 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.04% in the forecast period from 2025 to 2033

Rising health awareness among consumers, growing demand for convenient breakfast foods, and the popularity of oatmeal as a healthy, versatile product are key drivers for growth.



The U.S. popularity of oatmeal has grown significantly as a result of growing health consciousness and the shift towards plant-based diets. With its versatility to both sweet and savory preparations, oatmeal is available to a broad variety of consumers, thus proving to be a staple across American kitchens.

Drivers of Growth in United States Oatmeal Market

Increasing Health and Wellness Trends

The increasing demand for health and wellness among U.S. consumers is a key driver for the oatmeal market. Oatmeal is high in fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals, which are reasons for its preference in terms of weight management as well as cardiovascular health. Rising recognition of oats' ability to reduce cholesterol and maintain digestive health has also increased demand. With lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes increasing, consumers are looking for healthy and functional foods.

Oatmeal is best suited to this need both as a quick and healthy meal. US health and wellness consumer trends present numerous opportunities for innovation. Consumer trends are identified based on a mix of Innova proprietary information and our worldwide network of food and beverage trend trackers. US wellness and health trends operate in a top-down macro frame of international trends, in addition to stable and shifting lifestyle trends and US consumer information from consumer trends research.

Growing Demand for Convenient Foods

Deteriorating lifestyles and time pressures among students and professionals have driven the growth of convenient and ready-to-consume meal foods. Instant and rolled oatmeal formats are universally embraced as convenient breakfast options that never sacrifice nutrition. Single-serve oatmeal cups and instant packets of flavored offerings meet the needs of on-the-go consumption.

This convenience-driven demand, paired with the increase in "better-for-you" packaged foods, makes oatmeal a very appealing option among today's U.S. consumers. June 2025, US breakfast foods manufacturer Purely Elizabeth has introduced a new Protein Oatmeal range in the US, extending its portfolio of oat and granola-based products. The new range provides 10g of plant protein per serving and comprises organic whole grains such as oats, buckwheat and quinoa, along with ingredients such as dried fruit, cinnamon and maple.

Expansion of Plant-Based and Functional Foods Market

Growing demand for plant-based food and functional food has greatly increased the popularity of oatmeal. Oats are a handy foundation for plant-based milk, protein bars, and baked products, further propelling the market growth. Moreover, oatmeal is gaining popularity as an addition to vegan and gluten-free diets, expanding its market reach.

Food businesses are also experimenting with enhanced oatmeal products with added protein, probiotics, or superfoods, adding its functional appeal. This expansion beyond standard breakfast cereals guarantees continued growth within the U.S. oatmeal market. Feb 2025, Bob's Red Mill launched an expansion of its portfolio of premium, whole-grain oat products with the addition of Overnight Protein Oats, in Blueberries & Cream and Vanilla Almond flavors.

United States Oatmeal Market Challenges

Increased Competition from Substitute Breakfast Foods

The U.S. oatmeal industry is highly competitive with other convenient breakfast options like protein bars, smoothies, Greek yogurt, and ready-to-drink beverages. These alternatives are branded as high-protein or low-calorie options, targeting the same health-aware consumers. With new functional foods competing in the market, oatmeal needs to continue innovating with flavor, packaging, and health-oriented claims to keep the consumer interest. Lacking continuous innovation, oatmeal has the risk of losing share to quicker-growing breakfast categories.

Price Volatility and Supply Chain Shortages

Oatmeal costs are largely driven by availability of raw materials, weather patterns impacting oat crops, and worldwide supply chain interference. Increases in the price of oats and attendant logistics pressures can affect manufacturing and pricing, making oatmeal less competitive with other value-oriented breakfast fare. Moreover, variations in farm production can create supply shortages, which can impact both manufacturers and retailers. These pressures on costs make it a considerable challenge to sustained growth in the U.S. oatmeal market.

