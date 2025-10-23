Hometown Heroes: A Veterans Day Celebration Comes To The Indiana Dinosaur Museum

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On Saturday, November 15, the Indiana Dinosaur Museum and South Bend Chocolate Company will host Hometown Heroes: A full day celebration honoring service, building community, and supporting Stop 22 Michiana, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing veteran suicide and strengthening local support.

This free, family friendly event will bring together veterans, families, civic leaders, and neighbors for a day designed to inspire gratitude, share stories of resilience, and reconnect the community around the values that bind us together, courage, service, and hope.

A Day of Honor and Connection

The day begins with an opening ceremony featuring a color guard presentation, remarks from civic leaders, and a keynote address by Eric Donoho, a medically retired US Army Sergeant, National Veteran Advocate, and author of Canyon of Hope.

Born and raised in South Bend, Donoho's life has come full circle, from deployment to Iraq and a long recovery after being wounded in combat, to a life of advocacy and service helping veterans across the country. His story of survival and purpose has reached millions, with his message focused on finding hope through healing and service.

“This event means more to me than just another ceremony,” said Donoho.“I was born here. I grew up listening to U93, walking these same streets, and dreaming about what life would look like after the Army. Coming home to celebrate our veterans here, where my story started, feels like closing a powerful circle of service and gratitude.”

Following the ceremony, guests will experience a live recording of the Round the Bend podcast, which will feature special guests discussing the impact of service and stories of transformation. Later in the afternoon, the event will host fireside chats, intimate 10 to 15 minute storytelling sessions where veterans share their experiences, lessons learned, and the ways service has shaped their lives and communities.

Veterans who would like to share their story during the Fireside Chats are encouraged to reach out using the contact information listed below. Community members who wish to nominate a veteran to be featured are also welcome to contact the organizers.

Throughout the day, guests can explore the Indiana Dinosaur Museum's grounds, walk scenic trails, visit the South Bend Chocolate Company cafés, and take part in fun family activities. Veterans will receive free admission to the museum exhibits with valid ID.

Building Community Through Partnership

Hometown Heroes is made possible through a partnership with media partners U93 and 97.7 ZOW, the Indiana Dinosaur Museum, and the South Bend Chocolate Company, with coordination led by Hand Up LLC, Donoho's veteran founded company.

“We are proud to see our community come together in such a powerful way,” said Eric Donoho, founder of Hand Up LLC.“South Bend has a strong history of honoring its veterans, and this event is a way to bring that spirit of gratitude and togetherness to life.”

Hand Up LLC has been instrumental in shaping the vision for Hometown Heroes. The company, founded by Donoho, focuses on empowering individuals and communities through service, storytelling, and outreach.

“Hand Up is about creating impact,” Donoho explained.“Our mission has always been to lift people through service, to give a hand up, not a handout. This event is an extension of that spirit. Everyone involved is donating time, talent, and resources to make sure this day honors those who served while building something meaningful for the community.”

Supporting the Mission of Stop 22 Michiana

At its core, Hometown Heroes is a day of purpose. Every activity, every story, and every handshake aims to raise awareness for Stop 22 Michiana, a local nonprofit working to end veteran suicide through outreach, peer support, and community connection.

The event invites everyone to join the mission of Stop 22 Michiana by contributing, learning, and helping raise awareness to prevent veteran suicide. Donations collected throughout the day will directly support their programs and outreach in the Michiana region.

“We lose too many veterans to silence and isolation,” Donoho said.“Stop 22 Michiana is fighting that battle every day, and we all have a role to play. Whether you give, volunteer, or just show up to listen, you are helping save lives.”

Event Details:

Hometown Heroes: Veterans Day Celebration

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: Indiana Dinosaur Museum and South Bend Chocolate Company

4000 W. Sample Street, South Bend, IN

Event Highlights:

Opening Ceremony with Color Guard and Keynote by Eric Donoho

Live Round the Bend Podcast Recording

Fireside Chats with Veterans

Book Signing with Eric Donoho, author of Canyon of Hope

Free Admission to Museum Exhibits for Veterans (with valid ID)

Meet & Greet and Book Signing

Guests will have the opportunity to meet Eric Donoho during a special book signing for Canyon of Hope. Copies of Canyon of Hope will be available at special event pricing: $10 for paperback and $15 for hardcover. Additionally, $2 per book will be donated to Stop 22 Michiana to support their mission.

The event is free and open to the public. For additional details or to get involved, visit .