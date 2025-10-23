403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
British Sikh Actor Flex Singh Makes History With The Ninth Master
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A groundbreaking British Sikh feature film, The Ninth Master, is inspiring audiences after an exclusive red carpet event where the cast previewed the official trailer for the first time.
British Sikh actor Flex Singh makes history as the first Sikh to write, direct, and star in an English-language superhero feature film - a landmark moment for British cinema and South Asian representation.
Written, directed, produced, and led by Singh, The Ninth Master is an underdog story both on and off the screen - a project built on faith, determination, and gratitude.
“This project began as a dream to represent our community positively on a global stage,” Singh said.
Blending ancient prophecy and modern London, The Ninth Master explores what it means to be a hero in today's world. For decades, cinema has honoured Spartans, Vikings, and Samurai - now comes the Sikh warrior, guided not by vengeance but by compassion, discipline, and truth.
Alongside Singh, the movie stars Richard Chan as Kumaru and Marty Mummery as Titus, whose powerful performances bring emotional depth and balance to the story. Shot across dramatic UK landscapes - from mountain peaks to city streets - the film captures the beauty of faith, unity, and Chardikala (eternal optimism).
“Representation isn't about being seen - it's about being understood,” Singh added.“This film carries the Sikh values of Seva (selfless service), Nirbhau (fearlessness), and Chardikala - timeless lessons that can inspire anyone who's ever faced adversity.”
The official trailer will be released by early 2026, followed by a UK premiere tour and worldwide release in the same year. With growing international attention, The Ninth Master stands as a cultural milestone for British independent cinema, celebrating Sikh resilience, South Asian pride, and the belief that courage and faith can overcome any obstacle.
For updates, visit
and follow @TheNinthMasterMovie on all major platforms.
British Sikh actor Flex Singh makes history as the first Sikh to write, direct, and star in an English-language superhero feature film - a landmark moment for British cinema and South Asian representation.
Written, directed, produced, and led by Singh, The Ninth Master is an underdog story both on and off the screen - a project built on faith, determination, and gratitude.
“This project began as a dream to represent our community positively on a global stage,” Singh said.
Blending ancient prophecy and modern London, The Ninth Master explores what it means to be a hero in today's world. For decades, cinema has honoured Spartans, Vikings, and Samurai - now comes the Sikh warrior, guided not by vengeance but by compassion, discipline, and truth.
Alongside Singh, the movie stars Richard Chan as Kumaru and Marty Mummery as Titus, whose powerful performances bring emotional depth and balance to the story. Shot across dramatic UK landscapes - from mountain peaks to city streets - the film captures the beauty of faith, unity, and Chardikala (eternal optimism).
“Representation isn't about being seen - it's about being understood,” Singh added.“This film carries the Sikh values of Seva (selfless service), Nirbhau (fearlessness), and Chardikala - timeless lessons that can inspire anyone who's ever faced adversity.”
The official trailer will be released by early 2026, followed by a UK premiere tour and worldwide release in the same year. With growing international attention, The Ninth Master stands as a cultural milestone for British independent cinema, celebrating Sikh resilience, South Asian pride, and the belief that courage and faith can overcome any obstacle.
For updates, visit
and follow @TheNinthMasterMovie on all major platforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment