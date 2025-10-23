Years Of Culture Named Strategic Cultural Partner For Polo Almarsa Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Years of Culture initiative has been announced as the Strategic Cultural Partner for Polo AlMarsa Qatar, the nation's first-ever polo showcase, hosted by Qatar Polo Club and presented by Qatar Calendar.

The event will take place from December 11 to 13, 2025 at Old Doha Port, bringing together players from Argentina, Chile, and Qatar to celebrate the shared heritage that connects sport, culture, and community. Polo AlMarsa Qatar forms part of the Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture. Through this partnership, the initiative continues its mission to promote meaningful exchange between nations, using sport as a common language that builds friendships and mutual understanding.

YoC Advisor on Latin American Affairs and Qatar's former Ambassador to Mexico H E Mohammed Al Kuwari said:“Sport is a form of culture. Every match tells a story about teamwork, discipline, and tradition. Polo AlMarsa celebrates these values while creating new bridges between Qatar, Argentina, and Chile that will last long beyond the tournament.”

This collaboration expresses YoC's belief that sport is part of a society's language. YoC sees sport as one of its pillars - alongside heritage, creative industries, education, innovation and social development - and applies the same lens of cultural diplomacy to athletic events.