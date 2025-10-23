Managed Network Services Market Latest Trends, Outlook, Size, Share, Applications, Advance Technology And Forecast 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Managed Network Services Market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from USD 120.74 billion in 2025 to USD 172.04 billion by 2030. The market for managed network services is about to enter a new development cycle as businesses depend more on knowledgeable providers for security, performance, and resilience than they do on their own network assets. Businesses are pushing internal teams toward digital transformation while putting more emphasis on cost savings, simpler administration, and predictable service levels. The demand is being driven by the use of edge computing, cloud integration, and hybrid work, all of which necessitate proactive optimization and ongoing network visibility.

Enterprises are increasingly turning to managed network services as they navigate the complexity of global connectivity, hybrid work, and cloud transformation. The market is gaining traction as providers deliver comprehensive solutions that integrate performance management, security, and automation. Managed services now extend beyond monitoring to include AI-driven orchestration and analytics, enabling enterprises to proactively optimize performance and mitigate risks.

The rise of digital ecosystems across industries has pushed demand for scalable, always-on networks managed by trusted partners. Providers offering flexible service models and outcome-based pricing are witnessing growing adoption. Managed network services are expected to emerge as critical enablers of agile operations, bridging connectivity, cloud integration, and cybersecurity into a unified service experience. The emphasis will shift toward intelligent, predictive, and adaptive network management.

“BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period”

Managed network services have become integral to BFSI operations as banks modernize their systems to enhance security, improve performance, and ensure regulatory compliance. BT expanded its managed SD WAN portfolio with Fortinet's secure networking and SD-Branch technology, empowering financial institutions to unify connectivity and cybersecurity under a single managed service. This reflects a broader trend in banking toward integrated, analytics-led network management that enhances customer experience and compliance readiness.

Growth in this segment is being driven by the increasing adoption of AI-powered transaction monitoring, the expansion of digital banking channels, and stricter data sovereignty rules across regions. With network resilience and automation becoming competitive differentiators, financial organizations are prioritizing managed service providers that can deliver end-to-end visibility, adaptive security, and compliant operations across multi-cloud and branch environments.

“The managed IDS/IPS segment is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period”

Enterprises are increasingly outsourcing intrusion detection and prevention to ensure rapid response to evolving cyber threats. The managed IDS/IPS segment is witnessing strong adoption as providers deliver AI-powered detection, automated remediation, and continuous tuning for hybrid network environments. These services enhance visibility and reduce operational burdens on internal teams.

The market is evolving toward intelligent, behavior-based defense frameworks that dynamically adapt to changing threat patterns. As organizations expand into multi-cloud and IoT ecosystems, managed IDS/IPS services will become indispensable for safeguarding data flows and ensuring regulatory compliance. During the forecast period, innovation in threat intelligence and automation will drive faster detection cycles and stronger resilience across enterprise networks.

“Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period”

The Asia Pacific managed network services market is experiencing a strong momentum as enterprises embrace digital transformation at scale. Rapid expansion of cloud platforms, eCommerce ecosystems, and remote operations is driving demand for outsourced network expertise. Organizations are prioritizing managed services to improve agility, compliance, and security while reducing operational complexity. In 2024, NTT Data partnered with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to modernize its global network infrastructure, deploying a managed SD-WAN and intelligent monitoring across Japan and Southeast Asia.

This reflects the region's focus on reliability and automation as businesses connect vast, distributed environments. With markets such as India, Singapore, and Australia investing heavily in hybrid cloud and secure connectivity, the Asia Pacific is evolving into a hub for advanced managed services. Regional providers are expected to expand their offerings to include AI-based analytics, zero-trust architectures, and edge computing to meet the rising expectations of enterprises.

Unique Features in the Managed Network Services Market

The Managed Network Services (MNS) Market is characterized by its ability to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end network management solutions to organizations, helping them enhance performance, security, and scalability. Unlike traditional network support models, managed services integrate advanced technologies, automation, and analytics to ensure optimized network operations and cost efficiency.

One of the unique features of this market is the focus on proactive network monitoring and maintenance. Service providers leverage AI-driven analytics and automated tools to detect and resolve potential network issues before they disrupt operations. This predictive approach minimizes downtime and enhances reliability across enterprise infrastructures.

Another defining aspect is the integration of cloud-based network management. Managed network services now extend to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling centralized control, visibility, and optimization across distributed systems. This feature allows enterprises to manage complex, geographically dispersed networks efficiently through unified dashboards and cloud-native tools.

The market also stands out for its strong emphasis on cybersecurity integration. MNS providers incorporate advanced threat detection, firewall management, intrusion prevention, and secure access service edge (SASE) frameworks within their offerings. This ensures a secure, compliant, and resilient network ecosystem that can adapt to evolving cyber threats.

Major Highlights of the Managed Network Services Market

The Managed Network Services (MNS) Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for reliable, secure, and scalable network infrastructures. Organizations across industries are embracing managed services to simplify complex network operations and focus on core business activities while service providers handle network performance, optimization, and security.

A major highlight of this market is the rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and automation in network management. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and self-healing networks, helping enterprises minimize downtime and enhance operational efficiency. This automation-driven approach also lowers operational costs and improves service delivery speed.

Another key highlight is the growing implementation of cloud-based and hybrid network models. As businesses shift toward digital transformation, managed network services are evolving to manage multi-cloud and hybrid environments seamlessly. Providers offer cloud-native solutions with centralized control and visibility, enabling enterprises to optimize bandwidth, traffic flow, and connectivity across diverse platforms.

The market is also marked by the rising importance of cybersecurity and compliance. Managed network service providers are integrating advanced security frameworks, including zero-trust models, SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), and threat intelligence systems, to safeguard enterprise networks. This emphasis on end-to-end protection ensures data integrity and regulatory compliance across global operations.

Top Companies in the Managed Network Services Market

The major vendors covered in managed network services market include Cisco (US), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), NTT Data (Japan), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Huawei (China), Orange (France), Vodafone (UK), Ericsson (Sweden), Telefonica (Spain), Singtel (Singapore), Telstra (Australia), Lumen Technologies (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Tata Communications (India), Colt Technology Services (UK), Nokia (Finland), GTT Communications (US), Sify Technologies (India), DXC Technology (US), Wipro (India), Comarch (Poland), Commscope (US), Alkira (US), Kentik (US), flexiWAN (Israel), Bigleaf Networks (US), Graphiant (US), Oman Data Park (Oman), Kubus (UK), EIL Global (Australia), Systal Technology Solutions (Scotland), and MetTel (US).

Cisco

Cisco delivers managed network services through Cisco Meraki, Cisco SD-WAN, and Cisco Managed Enterprise Networks, offering cloud-managed security, SD-WAN routing and orchestration, cloud-managed wireless, Ethernet, and WAN operations across campus, branch, and data center environments. Meraki provides a single-pane cloud dashboard for configuring, monitoring, and managing the lifecycle of switches, wireless access points, and security appliances, enabling rapid provisioning and consistent policy enforcement. Cisco SD-WAN supplies software-defined routing, centralized policy, WAN optimization, and secure overlay connectivity across multiple transport links, while simplifying branch operations.

Cisco Managed Enterprise Networks bundles end-to-end lifecycle management for LAN, WAN, wireless, SD-WAN, and IoT connectivity, including 24/7 operations, monitoring, SLA-backed support, and automated maintenance, along with predictive telemetry for proactive issue handling. These offerings reduce operational complexity, improve visibility, and accelerate deployments for enterprises and service providers.

AT&T

AT&T delivers managed network services through AT&T Business Networking Solutions, Managed VPN, and Managed AT&T SD-WAN, which combine carrier-grade Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and secure virtual private networking under centralized management. AT&T Business Networking Solutions provides enterprise Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and connectivity design for verticals, such as healthcare, retail, and transportation, enabling integrated on-site networking. Managed VPN uses MPLS-backed isolation and private routing to connect branch and cloud resources with predictable latency.

Managed AT&T SD-WAN supplies software-defined overlay connectivity, centralized orchestration, and application visibility with built-in security, simplifying branch operations. These offerings are supported by professional deployment, 24/7 monitoring, and SLA-backed support, which helps reduce operational burden and accelerate digital initiatives. Enterprise customers benefit from improved performance, simplified multicloud access, managed lifecycle services across locations, and robust service assurance globally.