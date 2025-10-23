Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Newly Appointed Australian Ambassador

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ambassador Dhaifallah Al-Fayez, on Thursday received a copy of the credentials of Australia's newly appointed ambassador, Paula Elizabeth Ganly, as an accredited and resident ambassador to the Kingdom.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.