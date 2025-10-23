Regasified Natural Gas Transport Agreement Extended To Secure Energy Supply

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Thursday signed an addendum extending the agreement for transporting regasified liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) in Aqaba, ensuring the continued supply of natural gas to power plants and the industrial sector through Jordan's main gas transmission network.The tripartite agreement was signed by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, CEO of the Jordanian-Egyptian Fajr Natural Gas Company Yasser Salah El-Din, and Director General of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Sufyan Al-Batayneh.According to the Ministry, the agreement's extension reflects the strong cooperation between the three parties in maintaining the stability and reliability of natural gas supplies across the Kingdom. It supports the government's efforts to enhance the efficiency of the national energy system and reduce operational costs.Al-Kharabsheh highlighted that the extension marks a key step toward strengthening the flexibility of Jordan's energy infrastructure and ensuring the sustainability of natural gas supplies. "This agreement reinforces our commitment to providing reliable energy sources that support economic growth and national development," he stated.The extension comes following the conclusion of the previous 10-year agreement, signed in 2015, and coincides with the departure of the floating vessel Energos Eskimo from the Port of Aqaba.Under the new arrangement, gas transport operations will continue using the Energos Force vessel, currently docked in Aqaba and chartered by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), or through other vessels in the future, until the completion of the new LNG terminal in Aqaba, scheduled for the end of 2026.NEPCO confirmed that the renewal does not impose any additional financial obligations, noting that transportation fees will continue to be paid only for actual gas transfers, in accordance with the tariff agreed upon in the original 2004 license agreement between the Jordanian government and Fajr Company.The Ministry emphasized that the move aligns with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and national energy strategy, which aim to diversify natural gas supply sources and optimize the use of the main gas network.The 500-kilometer network extends from Aqaba in the south to the Jordanian-Syrian border in the north, providing natural gas to several power generation plants and industrial facilities.