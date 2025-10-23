AHU To Restructure Petra College For Tourism And Archaeology

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an, Oct. 23 (Petra) -- Al-Hussein Bin Talal University (AHU) has announced plans to restructure the Petra College for Tourism and Archaeology as part of a broader effort to align academic programs with the evolving needs of the tourism sector and the labor market, while expanding its academic offerings and enhancing educational quality.University President Dr. Atef Al-Kharabsheh said the restructuring aims to modernize the college's programs to better prepare students for careers in tourism and hospitality. He noted that while challenges in the local and regional tourism sectors have slowed progress, the university is determined to move forward with a comprehensive development plan.According to Dr. Al-Kharabsheh, AHU is conducting a detailed study to address obstacles and introduce new specializations that empower young people to seize opportunities in this vital sector. "Jordan continues to be a preferred tourist destination worldwide, and our goal is to ensure our graduates are equipped with the practical skills and professional knowledge needed to thrive in the tourism industry," he said.The university plans to launch several new undergraduate programs in collaboration with the private sector, focusing on hospitality management, tour guiding, culinary arts, and food and beverage management. In addition, a master's program in tourism management will be introduced at the postgraduate level to enhance students' professional capabilities and strengthen their hands-on experience in tourism and hospitality.Currently, Petra College offers three majors, Archaeology, Tourism Management, and Hotel Management, with around 670 students enrolled. The university aims to increase enrollment to 1,000 students in the coming years following the restructuring and program expansion.Dr. Al-Kharabsheh emphasized that the initiative is part of AHU's long-term strategy to continuously update its academic programs in line with global trends and national development priorities. The goal, he said, is to maintain high standards of education, produce highly skilled graduates, and strengthen the university's role in supporting sustainable economic growth.He added that these efforts are designed to attract more students, enhance academic diversity, and prepare a new generation of graduates equipped with practical competencies, innovation, and competitiveness in both local and regional job markets.