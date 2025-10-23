Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Newly Appointed U.S. Ambassador


2025-10-23 05:07:12
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ambassador Dhaifallah Al-Fayez, on Thursday received a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of the United States of America, James William, as an accredited and resident ambassador to the Kingdom.

