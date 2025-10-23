Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Finland Set To Deepen Economic Co-Op At Key Business Forum

2025-10-23 05:06:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 23. On October 31, Tashkent will host the Uzbek-Finnish Business Forum, which aims to strengthen economic partnership, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The event aims to strengthen bilateral ties in industrial innovation, mining, metallurgy, and sustainable economic partnership, with a focus on concrete, practical outcomes.

The forum will feature B2B and G2B meetings designed to promote business contacts and facilitate the exchange of experience between companies from both countries.

Meanwhile, the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on October 30–31, 2025.

