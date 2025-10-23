Uzbekistan, Finland Set To Deepen Economic Co-Op At Key Business Forum
The event aims to strengthen bilateral ties in industrial innovation, mining, metallurgy, and sustainable economic partnership, with a focus on concrete, practical outcomes.
The forum will feature B2B and G2B meetings designed to promote business contacts and facilitate the exchange of experience between companies from both countries.
Meanwhile, the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on October 30–31, 2025.
