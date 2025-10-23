Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku, Astana Advance Caspian Green Energy Cable Project

2025-10-23 05:06:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are advancing cooperation on a major renewable energy initiative - the laying of a“green energy” transmission cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform. Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said the project represents one of the key directions of energy cooperation between the two countries. It also includes...

MENAFN23102025000195011045ID1110236834

