Baku, Astana Advance Caspian Green Energy Cable Project
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are advancing cooperation on a major renewable energy initiative - the laying of a“green energy” transmission cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform. Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said the project represents one of the key directions of energy cooperation between the two countries. It also includes...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment