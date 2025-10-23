AUS Vs IND, Adelaide ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer's Heated Exchange Caught On Stump Mic (WATCH)

India's innings got off to a shaky start after Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to bowl first. Xavier Bartlett struck decisively in the 7th over, dismissing Shubman Gill for 9 and Virat Kohli for a four-ball duck, leaving India reeling at 17/2.

On-Field Tension Between Rohit and Iyer

While trying to stabilize the innings, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were seen in a heated exchange. In the 14th over, Rohit missed a back-of-length delivery from Josh Hazlewood that struck his pads and rolled away. Seeking a quick run, Rohit appeared frustrated when Iyer did not immediately respond, leading to an animated gesturing captured by cameras.

Crucial Partnership Holds India Afloat

Despite the minor spat, Rohit and Iyer put together a vital third-wicket partnership, steadying India's innings. At the time of reporting, the team had reached 245/8 in 47 overs.

India's Must-Win Situation

After a 7-wicket defeat in the series-opener, India now face pressure to win the second ODI to remain in contention in the three-match series.