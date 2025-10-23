Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela Expecting Second Child Diwali Celebration Turns Special

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela to Welome 2nd baby: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Konidela are expecting their second child. Upasana shared a joyful Diwali video on Instagram, capturing the baby shower and family celebrations filled with love

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their second child, which was revealed through Upasana's Diwali post on Instagram on October 23. In the celebratory video, she was seen smiling with joy as family members offered blessings and gifts. She was seated on a lavish couch surrounded by flower bouquets and presents, reflecting the festive mood.

The couple shared a heartwarming video of their baby shower, held alongside Diwali, creating a dual celebration at the Konidela household. The video included appearances by close family and friends such as actor Nayanthara, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva, and Venkatesh Daggubati, among others. Upasana's post conveyed that the Diwali celebrations were centered on“double the celebration, double the love, and double the blessings,” and concluded with a message highlighting the joy of new beginnings.

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Upasana's parents, along with Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, and other family members, joined in for a family photograph to mark the special occasion. Fans reacted enthusiastically on social media, posting congratulatory messages and expressing excitement over the news of the couple expecting their second child. Nayanthara too attended along with husband Vignesh Sivan and their two children.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela were married on June 12, 2012, in Hyderabad. The couple, who had been friends since ninth grade in Chennai, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara, on June 20, 2023. On the professional front, Ram Charan is set to appear next in the film 'Peddi'.