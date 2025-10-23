403
Argentina's Manufactured Calm: Peso Holds, Stocks Edge Up As Vote Nears
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On the surface, Argentina looked steady on Thursday morning. The wholesale dollar finished Wednesday near 1,489 pesos, the official retail rate opened around 1,515, and the blue dollar-the country's street benchmark-hovered near 1,550.
That leaves a gap of roughly 4%, unusually tight by local standards. Buenos Aires stocks inched higher, with the S&P Merval closing at about 2.02 million (+0.8%), while the U.S. Dollar Index firmed around 99, a mild headwind.
The story behind the calm is less comfortable. A narrow gap between the blue and official rates rarely happens by itself; it usually means heavy management of the wholesale market and the expectation of external support.
Recent signals of U.S. liquidity backstops have soothed nerves, but the fine print is uncertain and banks are said to want collateral.
That's why traders call this stability“engineered”: it buys time into election weekend, but it does not yet rebuild reserves or settle the rules of the currency regime once the votes are counted.
Market internals told the same tale. Banks and energy names led modest gains on positioning for policy continuity and a perceived FX safety net.
Top winners: Banco Macro (+4.1%), Grupo Financiero Galicia (+3.4%), Edenor (+2.2%), Transportadora de Gas del Sur (+1.7%) and Pampa Energía (+0.9%).
Decliners reflected caution in capital-goods and defensives: Aluar (−6.0%), IRSA (−5.5%), Telecom Argentina (−4.7%), Ternium Argentina (−4.1%) and Loma Negra (−3.2%).
Argentina Markets Signal Calm Before Clarity
Technically, the peso 's daily trend is gently weakening (more pesos per dollar), but shorter-term charts look stretched, suggesting a pause unless fresh policy news re-accelerates the move.
The Merval's daily setup is constructive but meets layered resistance around 2.03–2.06 million; a decisive break opens room higher, while failure implies a tidy consolidation toward 1.99–2.00 million.
What matters for readers outside Argentina is the signal, not just the price: today's calm reflects intervention and expectation.
If the post-election plan clarifies how reserves will be rebuilt and how the FX band will be run, the calm can harden into confidence. If not, the blue-official gap will widen again-and markets will tell you before the press releases do.
