Study Finds Semaglutide Lowers Risk of Heart Attacks
(MENAFN) A recent study has revealed that the weight-management drug semaglutide decreases the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes, independent of the amount of weight shed by patients.
This discovery highlights the drug’s potential advantages beyond just reducing body mass.
Published this week in The Lancet, the research emphasizes that medications like semaglutide may offer cardiovascular health benefits that extend past weight loss. Consequently, their use should not be restricted only to patients with severe obesity.
Scientists explored the wider impacts of semaglutide, which is the key component in the weight-loss medication Wegovy.
They examined whether individuals taking the drug experienced a “major adverse cardiac event,” a term that includes heart-related fatalities, heart attacks, or strokes.
The investigation involved data from 17,604 individuals aged 45 and above who were overweight or obese.
The study was conducted in 41 countries, with half of the participants receiving weekly semaglutide injections and the other half being given a placebo.
Previous analysis indicated that semaglutide cut the risk of significant cardiac events by 20%. Researchers now report that this protective effect occurs regardless of the degree of weight reduction during treatment.
Experts suggest that the results imply semaglutide may guard the heart through various pathways, not solely by promoting weight loss.
Most of the cardiovascular benefits were independent of weight loss in the initial four months of therapy.
