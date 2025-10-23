Fixed Income Assets Management Industry Report 2025: Strategic Insights And Forecasts To 2030, Emerging Trends And Growth Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|265
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$26.5 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$36.9 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind Fixed Income Assets Management: Ensuring Long-Term Planning, Strategic Flexibility and Risk Mitigation What Is Fixed Income Investment and Why Is It Important? Types of Fixed Income Investments Fixed Income Assets Management: Definition & Scope Utility of Fixed Income Assets Management for Individuals & Institutions Strategies to Build & Manage Fixed Income Portfolios Factors to Assess Performance & Risk Related to Fixed Income Portfolios Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations In a World Torn by Geopolitical Instability & War, Steadfastness of Global GDP Becomes Increasingly Unpredictable Given the Many Direct and Indirect Economic Repercussions: World Economic Growth Projections (Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Annual % Change) for the Years 2022 Through 2025 All Eyes on Global Inflation, the Main Risk Factor in Global Markets: Global Headline Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025 With Oil Prices Influencing the Rate of inflation, It Remains the Most Watched Commodity in Global Markets: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2019 through 2025 Global Market Outlook Fixed Income Assets Management Market Ready for Next Jump with Salient Drivers Government Bonds, Active Management & Return-Seeking: Cash Cow Segments of Fixed Income Assets Management Market North America Commands Fixed Income Assets Management Market with Majority Stake Competition Fixed Income Assets Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E) Recent Market Activity Influencer/Product/Technology Insights
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Complexity of Financial Markets Increases Demand for Fixed Income Assets and Management Expertise Rising Demand for Stable Income Returns Spurs Growth in Fixed Income Assets Management Expanding Range of Fixed Income Products and Strategies in Modern Asset Management Boosts Market Prospects Digital Transformation in Fixed Income Asset Management: Revolutionizing Efficiency, Transparency, and Portfolio Optimization Technological Advancements in Fixed Income Trading Platforms Strengthen Business Case for Digital Solutions AI Revolutionizes Fixed Income Asset Management: Enhancing Liquidity, Execution, and the Trader's Role Growing Role of AI in Finance Sector Translates into Significant Potential for Fixed Income Assets Management: Global AI in Finance Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030 How Are Big Data Analytics Transforming the Fixed Income Asset Management Market? Growing Emphasis on Risk Mitigation Expands Opportunities in Fixed Income Asset Management Risk Mitigation Advantage in Active Fixed-Income Management: Outperforming Passive Strategies Surge in Adoption of ESG-linked Bonds and Green Fixed Income Assets Propels Market Growth ESG Bonds Market: Issuance Volume in US$ Billion for the Period 2019-2023 Rising Interest Rates Throw the Spotlight on Fixed Income Yield Opportunities Expanding Role of Fixed Income in Pension Funds and Retirement Portfolios Strengthens Market Outlook Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050 Rising Demand for Municipal Bonds and Tax-exempt Fixed Income Products Drives Growth Attractive Tax-Equivalent Yield of Municipal Bonds Boosts Adoption: Yield-to-worst (YTW) by Fixed Income Asset Classes (in %) Municipal Bonds Market in the US Continues to Make Progress, Presenting Market Opportunities Increased Focus on Diversified Portfolios Drives Adoption of Fixed Income Solutions in Wealth Management Advancements in Automated Bond Trading Accelerate Adoption of Fixed Income Strategies Rise of High-Quality Fixed Income ETFs Fueling Growth in Asset Management Global ETF Market: Percentage Breakdown of AUM Value for Fixed Income ETFs and Equity ETFs for 2018, 2023 and 2030P Bright Future for Bonds Drives Innovation in Fixed Income ETFs Bonds Take the Spotlight as Fixed Income Becomes Essential for Institutional Portfolios How Are Regulatory Changes Impacting Market Growth? Challenges Facing the Fixed Income Asset Management Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- BlackRock, Inc. BNY Investments Capital Group Fidelity Investments Franklin Templeton Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Guggenheim Investments JP Morgan Asset Management, Inc. Northern Trust Asset Management Pacific Investment Management Company LLC PGIM Fixed Income State Street Global Advisors The Vanguard Group, Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Fixed Income Assets Management Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment