Hair Accessories Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hair Accessories Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?In recent times, the market size for hair accessories has experienced rapid expansion. Projected to escalate from a value of $28.1 billion in 2024, it is expected to reach $31.67 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth observed in the historical period can be linked to the popularity surge of intricate hairstyles, the societal and cultural importance of hair decoration, the impact of fashion tendencies on hair accessory designs, an increase in disposable income leading to more expenditure on personal grooming, as well as traditional ceremonies and rituals necessitating the use of hair accessories.

In the forthcoming years, the hair accessories market is projected to experience accelerated growth, expanding to a worth of $52.48 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The anticipated growth in this period is linked to factors such as the switch to sustainable and eco-friendly materials, increasing consumer preference for customizable and personalized hair accessories, the broadening of e-commerce and online sales outlets, the impact of influencer marketing and social media on hair accessory fashion trends, and the surge in gems population. Notable trends for the forecasted timeframe include technological advancements in smart hair accessories, the revival of vintage and retro-inspired hair accessory fashions, the use of innovative designs and materials, a focus on versatile and multi-functional hair accessories, and partnerships between fashion labels and hair accessory designers.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Hair Accessories Market?

The escalating emphasis on appearance and aesthetics by consumers is anticipated to fuel the progression of the hair accessories market. Hair plays a vital role in improving an individual's look, where well-maintained, shiny, and well-styled hair can enhance the persona. To achieve this, people will take care of their hair, experiment with different hairstyles, and use accessories, thereby increasing the need for hair care products. To support this, The Allergan Future of Aesthetics Global Trends Report, published in 2022, demonstrates that 81% of consumers have adopted non-invasive aesthetic treatments more than in past years. Hence, this amplified focus on aesthetics and appearance by consumers is bolstering the demand in the hair accessories market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Hair Accessories Market?

Major players in the Hair Accessories include:

. Hairline Illusions LLC

. Henry Margu Inc.

. Goody Products Inc.

. Diana Enterprise Inc.

. Conair Corporation

. J & D Beauty Products Inc.

. Fromm Holding AG

. Annie International Inc.

. Silke London Ltd.

. Hair Drama Company.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Hair Accessories Market?

The emergence of novel product advancements is an expanding trend in the hair accessories market. Key business entities in this industry are striving to introduce innovative items to widen their market foothold. Take for example, Diva Divine Hair, a premium hair extensions brand from India. In July 2022, they introduced an economically accessible, yet high-grade line of clip-in hair extensions, hair toppers, wigs, and other hair accessories. Their offerings are crafted from 100% natural human hair, including clip-ins that are user-friendly and instantly augment hair length and volume. The firm also provides hair toppers in an assortment of shapes and sizes, and wigs that are simple to install while delivering a natural appearance.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Hair Accessories Market Growth

The hair accessoriesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Clips And Pins, Headbands, Wigs And Extensions, Elastics And Ties, Other Products

2) By Distribution: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, General Stores, Online Or E-Commerce

3) By Application: Personal Application, Commercial Application

Subsegments:

1) By Clips And Pins: Hair Clips, Bobby Pins, Hair Barrettes

2) By Headbands: Fabric Headbands, Plastic Headbands, Sport Headbands

3) By Wigs And Extensions: Synthetic Wigs, Human Hair Wigs, Clip-In Extensions, Tape-In Extensions

4) By Elastics And Ties: Hair Ties, Scrunchies, Rubber Bands

5) By Other Products: Hair Combs, Hair Sticks, Hair Bands

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Hair Accessories Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for hair accessories and it is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report on the hair accessories market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

