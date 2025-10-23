MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 578

October 23rd, 2025





INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1ST, 2025 – SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2025





The YTD Q3, 2025 report of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting.

Highlights

Overall, the YTD Q3, 2025 came out stronger than expected and ahead of YTD Q3, 2024. Topline, margins, bottom-line, and inventories have all improved against 2024.

The revenue for YTD Q3, 2025 amounted to DKK 108,7 million (YTD Q3, 2024: DKK 95,1 million).



EBITDA for YTD Q3, 2025 was DKK 14,2 million (YTD Q3, 2024: DKK 8,1 million). Profit before tax for the YTD Q3, 2025 was DKK 9,6 million (YTD Q3, 2024: DKK 3,4 million)

The improved financial figures are due to the successful implementation of Plan 2026 as described in the annual report for 2024. Plan 2026 includes operational consolidation, additional focus on purchase of parts and materials, an updated go-to-market approach, new product launches, and organizational adjustments. Plan 2026 is on track.

Glunz & Jensen continuously monitors its financial performance and will communicate an updated 2025 outlook (guidance) in the event of any material deviations from the already communicated outlook dated November 20th, 2024.

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S is currently not able to conclude how the imposing of trade tariffs will affect the demand for equipment, spares, and services in the foreseeable future, and/or how the profitability of Glunz & Jensen will be affected accordingly.

Following the mandate received at the annual general meeting on April 9th, 2025, Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S has initiated;

“a formal review process, including market assessments, identifying potential buyers, and determining the best approach for a sale and initiate the actual selling of Selandia Park A/S, or the selling of assets (primarily the investment property) owned by Selandia Park A/S, and finalize the sale”.

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S has contracted with a professional broker to facilitate the above process. The broker is presenting the Selandia Park property business case to group of selected investors who have all accepted and signed the terms in a non-disclosure-agreement.

The broker is expecting a selling price that is higher than the fair value currently booked in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S. The fair value booked in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S is DKK 147,2 million by September 30th, 2025.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Management of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S have no knowledge or assessment of the to-be actual selling price of Selandia Park.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Management of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S reserves the right to wait for the appropriate buyer of Selandia Park and reserves the right to wait for the optimal sales agreement which might be finalized in 12-18 months from now.

The Board of Directors will inform the market when substantial progress is made.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03