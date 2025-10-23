Jadeja Expected To Play Next Ranji Trophy Game For Saurashtra: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) India star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to feature in Saurashtra's upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, beginning on Saturday at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

The veteran all-rounder, who wasn't selected in India's ODI squad currently in Australia, has made himself available for Saurashtra for the first-class match as he stays match-ready for next month's Test series against South Africa, according to a Cricbuzz report.

The 36-year-old top-ranked Test all-rounder last played in a Ranji Trophy match against Assam in the tournament's previous edition. He participated in two matches that season, earning Player of the Match honours against Delhi (38 runs, five for 66 and seven for 38) with a typical all-round performance.

In 47 Ranji Trophy appearances for Saurashtra, he has scored 3,456 runs at an average of 57.60 and taken 208 wickets at 21.25.

In their first match of the 2025/26 Ranji season, Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra edged out Karnataka thanks to a narrow first-innings advantage, with Dharmendra Jadeja emerging as the standout performer. The left-arm spinner claimed a 10-wicket haul.

After not being picked for Australia ODIs, Jadeja had said, "It is a good thing that they communicated the reason behind my omission. I am happy about that. But whenever I get a chance next, I will try and do what I have done all these years.

"If I get a chance in the World Cup and there are many ODIs before and if I do well there, it will be a good thing for Indian cricket. Winning a World Cup is everyone's dream. We narrowly missed out last time, so next time we will try and make up for it."

Jadeja last appeared in the two home Tests against the West Indies earlier this month. He scored an unbeaten 104 in the first Test in Ahmedabad and took eight wickets in a 2-0 series whitewash.