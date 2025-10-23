QBA Explores Investment Opportunities With French Organisation MEDEF International

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) organised a business luncheon in honour of the visit of a delegation of French businessmen from MEDEF International, headed by Arnaud Piéton, Chairman of the France-Qatar Business Council at MEDEF. The meeting was attended by H E Arnaud Pescheux, the French Ambassador to the State of Qatar.

From the Qatari side, the meeting was headed by Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association, and attended by Board Members Sherida Al Kaabi and Saud Al Mana. Also, from QBA members Salah Al Jaidah, Khaled Al Mannai, Mohammed Mutaz Al Khayyat, Ramez Al Khayyat, Nabil Abu Issa, Maqbool Habeeb Khalfan, Ashraf Abu Issa, Abdulsalam Abu Issa, Sheikh Khalid bin Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, Faisal Al Mana and Youssef Ibrahim Almahmoud, along with Sarah Abdallah, QBA General Manager attended.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of QBA, welcomed the French delegation and spoke about the longstanding historical relations between the State of Qatar and the French Republic. He recalled that the first international visit made by the QBA after its establishment in 2004 was to France, which was among the first countries with which the Association signed cooperation agreements with its organizations.

Sheikh Faisal emphasized the keenness of Qatari businessmen to explore investment and cooperation opportunities with their French counterparts, both in Qatar and in France.

He further noted that last year, QBA signed an agreement with MEDEF International and several universities on a Memorandum of Understanding designed to facilitate interaction between startups and business leaders in both countries, supporting the establishment of high value-added projects.

For his part, Arnaud Piéton, Chairman of the France-Qatar Business Council at MEDEF International, expressed his appreciation to QBA for hosting the meeting and affirmed that the organization seeks to intensify visits and exchanges between business leaders from both countries to explore cooperation and enhance commercial relations. He noted that this visit included a selection of French companies active in Qatar in sectors such as energy, environment, and others.

Piéton added that both sides agreed to work together on joint projects whether in Qatar, France or International Markets including, in key sectors such as energy, electricity, water, environment, and various service-related projects.

During the luncheon, QBA members spoke about the economic development Qatar is witnessing, emphasizing the Association's role in studying investment frameworks between both countries and in enhancing partnership and collaboration opportunities visiting delegation to QBA included major French companies such as TotalEnergies, Technip Energies, Airbus, Audacia, and Veolia.