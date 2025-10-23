Gulf Air, Golalita Partner To Offer Exclusive Discounts To Government Affiliated Employees In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced that its Doha office has entered into a partnership with Golalita, operator of several government-affiliated employee applications in Qatar.

Through this collaboration, eligible members enrolled via Golalita's apps will receive up to 15% off Gulf Air Falcon Gold (Business Class) fares and up to 10% off Economy Class fares, providing affordable, convenient travel between Qatar, Bahrain, and Gulf Air's wider network.

“Gulf Air is committed to delivering tangible value for Qatar's public-sector workforce and affiliated entities,” said Mohamed Khalil Alnazar, Gulf Air Country Manager in Doha.“By integrating our offer within trusted, government-affiliated apps managed by Golalita, we are making it easier for customers to discover, verify, and redeem their travel benefits with full transparency and convenience.”

A Golalita spokesperson added:“Our platforms connect leading brands with Qatar's employee communities through verified, in-app benefits. Partnering with Gulf Air enhances the travel propositions available to our users and complements similar benefits we've launched across the market.”

Eligible organizations for Gulf Air discount include Golalita Members, which collectively represent employees and users across several government and affiliated entities in Qatar.