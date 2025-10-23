American Football Betting Market Report 2025, With Profiles Of ESPN, Caesers Entertainment, Entain, Fanatics Sports Betting, Betfred And Other Major And Innovative Companies

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "American Football Betting Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The American football betting market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $7.64 billion in 2024 to $8.52 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth during the historical period was driven by the rising legalization of sports betting, growing popularity and interest in American football, increasing internet and smartphone penetration, and greater availability of detailed game statistics.

The American football betting market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.06 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by rising football viewership, growing mobile accessibility, increased adoption of in-play betting, ongoing legalization reforms, greater availability of detailed game statistics, and enhanced accessibility of betting platforms.

Key trends in this period include technological advancements, innovations in mobile betting applications, integration of blockchain technology, new offerings from platform providers, and the adoption of cashless wallet solutions.



The rising sports enthusiasm is driving the growth of the American football betting market due to increasing media coverage and fan engagement. Sports enthusiasm reflects the passion and excitement fans feel for their favorite teams, which is growing as media platforms provide broader access to live events, highlights, and related content. This engagement encourages fans to participate in betting as a way to enhance their experience and involvement. For instance, in February 2025, Football Australia reported a 10% rise in outdoor football participation in 2024, from 582,635 players in 2023 to 640,234, while total participation increased by 11% to 1,912,493.

Innovative live betting features are enhancing user engagement and driving wagering growth during NFL games. Live betting allows users to place wagers in real time while games are ongoing, with odds updating dynamically based on live action. For example, in October 2022, PointsBet Holdings Limited introduced Lightning Bets on its NFL platform, enabling bets on individual plays and drives. The launch led to a 108% increase in total wagers and a 184% rise in unique weekly users, demonstrating the effectiveness of interactive, in-game betting in boosting engagement and revenues.

In April 2024, Fanatics Betting and Gaming acquired PointsBet's US businesses to broaden its online sports betting footprint. This acquisition allows Fanatics Sportsbook to reach 95% of US online bettors, accelerating Fanatics' transformation into a leading online gaming operator while leveraging PointsBet's innovative betting products and proven market expertise.

Major players in the American football betting market are ESPN Inc., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Entain Plc, Fanatics Sports Betting LLC, Betfred Limited, Pinnacle Sports Limited, 888 Holdings Plc, Betway Limited, Kindred Group Plc, Betsson AB, Penn National Gaming Inc., PointsBet Holdings Limited, BetMGM LLC, FanDuel Group Inc., 1X Corp N.V., Megapari Limited, Dimers Limited, BetRivers Interactive Gaming LLC, DraftKings Inc., Rabona N.V., and BONS Ltd.

