American Football Betting Market Report 2025, With Profiles Of ESPN, Caesers Entertainment, Entain, Fanatics Sports Betting, Betfred And Other Major And Innovative Companies
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.52 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$13.06 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Online Betting; Offline Betting By Platform: Mobile; Desktop; Other Platforms By End-User: Professional Bettors; Recreational Bettors
Subsegments:
- By Online Betting: Fixed Odds Betting; Live or in-Play Betting; Exchange Betting; Daily Fantasy Sports Betting; Mobile App-Based Betting By Offline Betting: Retail Sportsbooks; Casinos and Gaming Lounges; Sports Betting Kiosks; Bookmaker Shops; Stadium and Event Venue Betting
American Football Betting Market Regional and Country Analysis
American Football Betting Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
- ESPN Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Caesars Entertainment Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Entain Plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Fanatics Sports Betting LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Betfred Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
American Football Betting Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
- Pinnacle Sports Limited 888 Holdings Plc Betway Limited Kindred Group Plc Betsson AB Penn National Gaming Inc. PointsBet Holdings Limited BetMGM LLC FanDuel Group Inc. 1X Corp N.V. Megapari Limited Dimers Limited BetRivers Interactive Gaming LLC DraftKings Inc. Rabona N.V.
Global American Football Betting Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the American Football Betting Market
Recent Developments in the American Football Betting Market
American Football Betting Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
- Countries Offering Most New Opportunities Segments Offering Most New Opportunities Growth Strategies
American Football Betting Market
