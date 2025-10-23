403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU approves recent sanctions package on Russia
(MENAFN) The European Union has rolled out its newest set of sanctions targeting Russia, as stated by reports.
"We just adopted our 19th sanctions package. It targets Russian banks, crypto exchanges, entities in India and China, among others," the bloc’s foreign policy chief confirmed on social media.
Alongside financial measures, the EU is imposing restrictions on the movements of Russian diplomats, aiming "to counter the attempts of destabilization," according to statements.
"It is increasingly harder for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to fund this war," she noted, referencing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which is approaching its fourth anniversary next year.
"We just adopted our 19th sanctions package. It targets Russian banks, crypto exchanges, entities in India and China, among others," the bloc’s foreign policy chief confirmed on social media.
Alongside financial measures, the EU is imposing restrictions on the movements of Russian diplomats, aiming "to counter the attempts of destabilization," according to statements.
"It is increasingly harder for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to fund this war," she noted, referencing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which is approaching its fourth anniversary next year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment