To Strengthen Strategic Deterrence, North Korea Successfully Launches Hypersonic Missiles

MENAFN - Gulf Times) North Korea announced that it had successfully tested two hypersonic missiles.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the missiles were launched from the Ryokpho district of Pyongyang, heading northeast, and struck a target on Kwesang Peak in Orang County, North Hamgyong Province.

KCNA described the tests, which took place yesterday, as part of a“significant new weapon system,” noting that the two advanced missiles enhance North Korea's strategic deterrence.

This marks the fifth ballistic missile launch by North Korea this year, with the previous launch taking place in May.

