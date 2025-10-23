Amir's Speech To Guide Govt As A Quintessential Operational Framework

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting, held at the Amiri Diwan yesterday.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated that at the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet lauded the speech delivered by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the inauguration of the Shura Council's new session on Tuesday.

The Cabinet affirmed that the sublime speech, along with the included critical contents both on the domestic and global stages, as well as the clarified facts and positions, including sound visions and directives, had determined the features of the upcoming period and their priorities, in pursuit of achieving the Third National Development Strategy goals and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Cabinet touted the economic achievements in His Highness's inaugural address, along with the remarkable breakthroughs achieved across multiple sectors, particularly in energy, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare, which have literally bolstered the nation's standing as an attractive destination for investment in competitive industries such as technology and tourism.

Accordingly, the Cabinet noted that the content of the sublime speech, in terms of the requirements of the upcoming period, foremost of which is paying attention to education as the foundation in which the nation's renaissance is grounded, prioritising the family's role in upbringing, and promoting the citizens' role and overture to novel ideas while keeping up with the scientific, technological, and cultural advancements.

It affirmed that, in addressing the Palestinian issue, His Highness expressed the sentiments of the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations and of peoples worldwide in calling out the mass atrocities incurred by the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, as well as all Israeli violations and practices in Palestine, and calling upon the international community to ensure protection for the Palestinian people, demonstrate solidarity with their pursuit of legitimate rights, and guarantee that the perpetrators of mass atrocities do not escape accountability.

The Prime Minister enjoined Their Excellencies the ministers to make H H the Amir's speech, along with the directives put out in that address, a quintessential operational framework for ministries and public institutions throughout the coming period, in addition to developing plans and programmes for their implementation so as to achieve the national aspirations.