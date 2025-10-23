Lusail University Career Fair Highlights Qatar's Push To Equip New Generation Of Graduates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage and in the presence of Minister of Labour H E Dr Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, Lusail University organised the third edition of its Career Fair with the participation of the Ministry of Labour.

Students and fresh graduates crowded exhibition stands and training booths during the two-day event, held on October 22–23, which aimed to strengthen engagement with Qatari graduates and the children of Qatari women seeking private-sector employment. Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Lusail University, H E Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri attended the event.

The fair also familiarised participants with the Ministry's training and qualification programmes and the range of job opportunities available across the labour market.

During the opening, the Minister inaugurated the strategic partnership between the Ministry's“Ouqoul” digital platform and Lusail University. The platform-one of the Ministry's flagship innovations in digital transformation-facilitates recruitment for private-sector companies seeking to attract skilled expatriate graduates from Qatar's universities.

Representatives from the Department of Qualifying and Skills Development presented specialised workshops, initiatives, and tailored training programmes offered by the Ministry to prepare Qatari graduates and the children of Qatari women for employment. These sessions also guided students towards academic disciplines aligned with labour-market needs and helped them strengthen their competitiveness across key economic sectors.

In addition, the Ministry held a dedicated training session for expatriate graduates on using the“Ouqoul” platform. Participants learned how to register, build professional profiles, and benefit from the platform's AI-powered tools that match individual skills with suitable job and training opportunities-bridging the gap between education and employment through an interactive digital environment.

The fair also enabled graduates to explore job vacancies across the Qatari labour market, while allowing private-sector companies to highlight the skills and competencies most in demand.

The Ministry's participation forms part of its broader efforts to support the Nationalisation Strategy“Empowering Qatar” and implement the 2024–2030 National Workforce Development Plan, both of which aim to build a productive and competitive national workforce.

By linking academic institutions with employers and introducing innovative digital tools such as Ouqoul, the Ministry of Labour continues to advance its mission of empowering Qatari nationals and the children of Qatari women to enter the private sector, while supporting the development of a skilled, inclusive and digitally driven workforce in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.