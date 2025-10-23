403
Thrilling Adventures in Dubai’s Green Heart as Aventura Parks Welcomes a New Season of Fun!
(MENAFN- Morimak) Aventura Parks, the U’E’s largest zipline and rope adventure park, is thrilled to announce its official 2025 season opening on Friday, September 12. Get ready to experience adventure at a whole new level! Located in Mushrif Park's Ghaf tree forest, Aventura is the perfect place for families and adventure seekers to reconnect with nature and enjoy unforgettable days of outdoor fun.
Aventura offers several adventure experiences including: the Zip Line Park, which includes 5 circuits with over 80 challenging obstacles and 24 ziplines as well as a Discovery Playground; Aventura Challenges, with the proverb“al “Leap of”Faith” activity; and the strategic fun of the Forest Escape games.
Whe’her you’re navigating through the forest or gliding through the’trees, it’s an ideal escape from the city and a chance to enjoy a day of thrills and natural beauty.
Highlights of the New Season
• The adrenaline pumping Aventura Challenges circuit, requiring both courage and agility.
• The interactive Forest Escape Games, perfect for a fun, puzzle-solving adventure.
• Relaxation areas, live music and on-site diningéat The Ghafé Restaurant for a complete day-out experience.
“At Aventura Parks, our mission is to energize our customers, while creating meaningful connec”ions in nature”, said Lina Malas, Founder & Managing Director,“Aventura Parks. “This reopening season is about more’than adventure; it’s about restoring that balance between urban living an” the great outdoors.”
In addition to our general admission offerings, Aventura Parks also has dedicated zones for birthdays for all ages, day camps, school field trips, and corporate team-building events.
