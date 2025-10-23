403
Vietnam’s FTSE upgrade to attract billions dollars in foreign inflows, Dragon Capital analysis suggests.
(MENAFN- Perceptiona) FTSE Russell’s decision to reclassify Vietnam from Frontier to Secondary Emerging Market status – announced on October 7, 2025 and scheduled to take effect on September 21, 2026, pending a March 2026 interim review – is expected to influence both active and passive foreign flows, performance, sentiment, investors’ positioning and market liquidity, according to Dragon Capital.
As the change is implemented – typically in tranches – FTSE EM-tracking funds will need to buy Vietnamese equities proportional to Vietnam’s weight in the index. According to a note by Dragon Capital, Vietnam’s oldest fund manager, using a projected weight in the 0.3-0.5% range, about $500–$600 million of inflows from FTSE EM index-tracking ETFs and funds at minimum can be expected.
Meanwhile, many emerging-market active investors often reposition their portfolios in ahead of such upgrades. Given that active funds often manage several times the assets of passive funds, as noted by FTSE, aggregate active inflows are projected to be $2.5–$7.5 billion – assuming a five-to-one ratio of active-to-passive assets and deployment in line with the same index weight.
Tung Dang, Economist at Dragon Capital said: “The upcoming FTSE inclusion could trigger hundreds of millions of dollars in passive ETF flows and a few billion in active inflows, a transformative amount for a market that currently has about $30-40 billion in total foreign ownership.
Given Vietnam’s growth narrative, some active EM investors might indeed overweight Vietnam relative to its tiny index weight, seeing it as an underappreciated opportunity, which could push active inflows toward the higher end of the band. Longer term, the World Bank has estimated that an upgrade to emerging market status generally could bring foreign net inflows of $25 billion by 2030.”
