JD Vance Urges Netanyahu to Support Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance has reportedly encouraged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow the Gaza ceasefire arrangement “a chance.”
According to a broadcaster, which referenced both American and Israeli sources, Vance conveyed to Netanyahu during their meeting: “Give the deal a chance and give us time to make things happen.”
In response, Netanyahu expressed his readiness to consider the proposal.
“I also want to see the agreement succeed,” he remarked, as reported by officials acquainted with the discussion’s specifics.
A U.S. representative who attended the meeting mentioned that Netanyahu appeared receptive to Vance’s remarks concerning the necessity of sustaining the truce and advancing the subsequent phases of the accord.
Another official revealed that the U.S. government is striving to secure economic, military, and diplomatic backing from Arab nations for the international mission planned for deployment in Gaza, along with a peace council anticipated to generate funds for the territory’s reconstruction.
Vance, who is currently on an official trip to Israel, held his meeting with Netanyahu on Wednesday in West Jerusalem.
