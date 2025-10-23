Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine's New 'Sea Baby' Drone Unveiled After Moscow's Kyiv Strikes Fresh Threat To Putin?


2025-10-23 03:10:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Just days after Moscow's missile blitz on Kyiv, Ukraine showcased its upgraded 'Sea Baby' naval drone - a next-gen unmanned weapon capable of striking deep into Russian waters. The reveal is being seen as a direct message to Putin amid rising Black Sea tensions.

