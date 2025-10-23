Ukraine's New 'Sea Baby' Drone Unveiled After Moscow's Kyiv Strikes Fresh Threat To Putin?

Just days after Moscow's missile blitz on Kyiv, Ukraine showcased its upgraded 'Sea Baby' naval drone - a next-gen unmanned weapon capable of striking deep into Russian waters. The reveal is being seen as a direct message to Putin amid rising Black Sea tensions.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.