Sharjah Airport Sees 5.1M Passengers In 3Rd Quarter Of '25

Dhaka: Sharjah Airport passenger traffic surged 16.7pc in Q3 2025, reaching 5,127,120 travellers compared to 4.39 million in the same period of 2024, according to Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA).

The growth underscores the airport's expanding connectivity and strong operational performance across passenger, flight, and cargo segments.

Scheduled and non-scheduled flights recorded a 10.7pc increase, climbing to 30,737 from 27,758 a year earlier. Meanwhile, overall aircraft movements rose to 54,953-reflecting a 4.3pc year-on-year growth.

Cargo volumes handled by the airport reached 48,073 tonnes, up 3.9pc, while sea-air freight posted a 32.8pc jump to 4,296 tonnes.

The SAA said the consistent gains stem from higher demand for both passenger travel and logistics services, supported by the airport's technological upgrades and expansion efforts.

His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said the results reflect the airport's“continued operational growth and its vital role in supporting the aviation sector in line with Sharjah's long-term development vision.”

He attributed the performance to sustained investments in capacity expansion, digital transformation, and operational efficiency, all geared toward enhancing passenger experience.

Sharjah Airport is currently progressing with its ongoing expansion project that will increase its handling capacity from 13 million to 20 million passengers by 2026 and to 25 million by 2027.

The project includes new terminal facilities, advanced cargo systems, and upgraded infrastructure to meet rising demand from both leisure and business travellers.

Home to low-cost carrier Air Arabia, Sharjah Airport continues to strengthen its position as a high-performance gateway connecting the UAE with key regional and global markets.

The steady rise in passenger traffic supports the emirate's ambition to reinforce its role as a global hub for trade, tourism, and transportation.

